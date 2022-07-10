The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it has contacted about 60 Taiwanese expatriates in Sri Lanka, while calling on nationals to refrain from visiting the South Asian nation after its government declared the country bankrupt.
Sri Lanka is in the midst of its worst financial crisis in more than seven decades, after its foreign exchange reserves plummeted to record lows as its supply of US currency runs out. US dollars are needed in the country to pay for essential imports, including food, medicine and fuel.
An unnamed Taiwanese businessperson in Sri Lanka on Wednesday spoke of being worried about the situation in the country, as Sri Lanka has been experiencing daily power cuts and fuel shortages for several months.
Photo: AFP
Businesses have been unable to operate normally and students cannot attend school, the person said.
Taiwan in April raised Sri Lanka’s travel alert advisory to “red,” the highest level, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐 江安) said.
The ministry does not have an office in Sri Lanka, but its office in Chennai, India, is in close contact with about 60 Taiwanese in the country, Ou said.
They are all safe, and the ministry will continue to keep in touch with them and provide help if necessary, she said.
The Taipei World Trade Center Liaison Office, based in Colombo, on Wednesday said that its operations remain normal and it would help Taiwanese businesses if asked for assistance.
Bilateral trade between Taiwan and Sri Lanka amounted to US$489.1 million last year, mainly in textiles and garments, making Sri Lanka Taiwan’s 58th-largest trading partner, government data showed.
