French director wins top prize at Taipei fest

Staff writer, with CNA





French actor, film and theater director, and screenwriter Samuel Theis won the grand prize for his coming-of-age drama Softie in the Taipei Film Festival’s International New Talent Competition, the organizers said on Friday.

Softie stood out from 11 other nominated works for how it “utilizes a realistic approach to portray how a tender young soul is strengthened throughout the episode he confronts,” the jury said in a statement.

Theis was also commended for presenting a “marvelous precision of cinematic technique,” where his “mature capability of directing is confidently demonstrated in the actor’s performance, making the powerful salvation in the finale linger in our hearts,” the jury said.

The film also won the Taiwan Film Critics Society Award, now in its fifth year, for performances and camerawork that “captures the protagonist’s resilience in a coming-of-age narrative that goes beyond the pain and confusion of growing up.”

The 95-minute color film, set in a tough neighborhood in eastern France, tells the story of 10-year-old Johnny, who demonstrates sensitivity, intelligence and interests beyond his age.

Johnny’s life changes when a new teacher from out of town takes over his class. Johnny is intrigued by the sophisticated young teacher, who sees the boy’s potential and strives to open a new world to him.

Theis said the film was based on his personal experiences when he was 10 living in impoverished conditions with his family.

He described the film as a portrait of childhood in eastern France.

“I was very interested in showing how this age of a 10-year-old is really an age where you are able to have a lot of enchantment, where you dream a lot, have a lot of feelings and discover a lot of things,” Theis said. “But also, there is gravity, there is also a lot of seriousness at this age.”

Born in 1978 in the small town of Creutzwald, on the German border, and raised in nearby Forbach, Theis studied acting at Lyon’s National School of Theater Arts and Techniques (ENSATT) and then went on to study scriptwriting at La Femis in Paris.

Softie is the second feature film directed by Theis, after codirecting Party Girl.

Meanwhile, Beautiful Beings the second film by Icelandic director Guemundur Arnar Guemundsson, won the special jury prize.

The jury said in a statement that the Guemundsson’s “surreal vision penetrates the angst of a group of teenagers in an Icelandic village, delivering a punch of realism as well as a touch of fantasy.”

“Witnessing the director’s courage in challenging the existing narration pattern and visual language, we look forward to seeing his further potential,” the jury said.

The winners of the grand prize and special jury prize receive NT$600,000 and NT$300,000 (US$20,146 and US$10,073) respectively.

The International New Talent Competition is Taiwan’s only award for debut and second feature films made by new filmmakers from around the world.

The competition, part of the Taipei Film Festival, selects 10 to 12 films each year, and focuses on the potential of new directors in their structuring, storytelling, grasp of themes and aesthetic styles.

The festival, which opened on June 23, concluded yesterday with the Taipei Film Awards ceremony, in which 30 films, including features, documentaries, shorts and animated films, competed for the top prize of NT$1 million.

This year’s Taipei Film Awards received 400 submissions: 51 features, 75 documentaries, 209 shorts and 65 animated films.