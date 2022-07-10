CECC reports 28,028 new local cases and 94 deaths

SERIOUS CASE: An eight-year-old girl is being treated in intensive care after becoming the latest child to be diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 28,028 local COVID-19 cases and 94 deaths, while confirming a new case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).

Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, said that 107 imported cases were also reported.

As of Friday, 3,995,969 local COVID-19 cases had been reported this year, he said.

People yesterday wear masks to protect against COVID-19 while taking in the view from the Syuhai Grassland Lookout in Pingtung’s Mudan Township. Photo: CNA

As 196 new moderate-to-severe cases were reported, there have been a total of 17,852 moderate-to-severe cases, including 6,700 deaths, so far this year, Chuang said.

Asymptomatic or mild cases have accounted for 99.56 percent of all local infections this year, he added.

Of the 94 deaths, 91 people had underlying health issues, 45 were unvaccinated against COVID-19, while 18 had received one or two vaccine doses, and 51 people were aged 80 or older, Chung said.

One of those who died was a man in his 30s, who had a nervous system disease and was a resident of a long-term care center, he said, adding that he tested positive on June 20 and began taking the oral antiviral Molnupiravir, but was taken to an emergency room after his blood oxygen level dropped and he lost consciousness on Friday last week.

The man was admitted to a negative-pressure isolation room, but died of pneumonia and respiratory failure on Monday, Chuang said.

An eight-year-old girl is the nation’s latest MIS-C case, Chuang said, adding that she did not have any underlying health conditions and had received one vaccine dose.

She was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 10 and began showing symptoms again on Thursday last week, including a continuous fever for three days, coughing, nasal congestion and a runny nose, he said.

The girl was dehydrated and suspected to have a Mycoplasma pneumoniae bacterial infection when she was taken to an emergency room on Friday last week, but was later found to have a low blood platelet count, and elevated levels of inflammatory biomarkers and cardiac enzymes, indicating MIS-C, he said.

She is being treated with intravenous immune globulin and steroids in an intensive care unit, he added.

Chuang said the nation’s first, second and booster COVID-19 vaccination rates had as of Friday reached 91.37 percent, 85.06 percent and 70.58 percent respectively.

