The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 28,028 local COVID-19 cases and 94 deaths, while confirming a new case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, said that 107 imported cases were also reported.
As of Friday, 3,995,969 local COVID-19 cases had been reported this year, he said.
Photo: CNA
As 196 new moderate-to-severe cases were reported, there have been a total of 17,852 moderate-to-severe cases, including 6,700 deaths, so far this year, Chuang said.
Asymptomatic or mild cases have accounted for 99.56 percent of all local infections this year, he added.
Of the 94 deaths, 91 people had underlying health issues, 45 were unvaccinated against COVID-19, while 18 had received one or two vaccine doses, and 51 people were aged 80 or older, Chung said.
One of those who died was a man in his 30s, who had a nervous system disease and was a resident of a long-term care center, he said, adding that he tested positive on June 20 and began taking the oral antiviral Molnupiravir, but was taken to an emergency room after his blood oxygen level dropped and he lost consciousness on Friday last week.
The man was admitted to a negative-pressure isolation room, but died of pneumonia and respiratory failure on Monday, Chuang said.
An eight-year-old girl is the nation’s latest MIS-C case, Chuang said, adding that she did not have any underlying health conditions and had received one vaccine dose.
She was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 10 and began showing symptoms again on Thursday last week, including a continuous fever for three days, coughing, nasal congestion and a runny nose, he said.
The girl was dehydrated and suspected to have a Mycoplasma pneumoniae bacterial infection when she was taken to an emergency room on Friday last week, but was later found to have a low blood platelet count, and elevated levels of inflammatory biomarkers and cardiac enzymes, indicating MIS-C, he said.
She is being treated with intravenous immune globulin and steroids in an intensive care unit, he added.
Chuang said the nation’s first, second and booster COVID-19 vaccination rates had as of Friday reached 91.37 percent, 85.06 percent and 70.58 percent respectively.
Additional reporting by CNA
‘HEARTRENDING’ LOSS: Abe, who had urged the US to defend Taiwan, once said that ‘given Japan and Taiwan’s deep friendship, there are no unsolvable problems’ Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, known for his pro-Taiwan stance, had always viewed Taiwan as an important friend to his country, regardless of whether he was in office, Taiwanese officials said yesterday. Abe — who served two terms as prime minister from Sept. 26, 2006, to Sept. 26, 2007, and from Dec. 26, 2012, to Sept. 16, 2020 — died yesterday after he was shot while giving a speech. Abe had always been on friendly terms with Taiwanese politicians and had visited the country several times. In 2010, Abe met with then-legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) with members of the All-Party Parliamentary
Taiwanese singer Miu Chu (朱俐靜) passed away over the weekend after a battle with breast cancer, her family announced yesterday. She was 40 years old. The family wrote on Chu’s Facebook fan page that she died peacefully. “Thank you all for your concern. Miu, who was always full of laughter and always brought people positive energy with her music, left us peacefully on July 3,” the family said. The family asked for privacy at this time and said that details of a memorial service would be announced later. Chu was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. She was an alumna of the TV reality show
HASTY PLAN: Instructors must teach in a language they are not fluent in, while students are forced to learn new subjects in a tongue they do not know, teachers said The National Federation of Teachers Unions (NFTU) yesterday urged the government to thoroughly review its Bilingual 2030 policy, saying it has caused problems in elementary and high schools, and might affect the quality of education in other subjects. The government on March 28 changed its original “Bilingual Nation 2030” plan to the “Bilingual 2030” plan, no longer aiming to turn Taiwan into a Mandarin-English bilingual nation by 2030, NFTU president Hou Chun-liang (侯俊良) told a news conference in Taipei. Despite the change, the policy’s budget, resources and most of its content remain the same, causing unusual scenes on campuses, he said. Cheng Chi-yi
‘STILL RISKY’: The quarantine requirement for arrivals cannot be lifted, as COVID-19 cases have been rising in Europe and the US, the minister of health and welfare said The government might consider dropping a negative COVID-19 test result requirement for travelers from low-risk countries, but lifting the quarantine requirement for inbound travelers is still risky, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The CECC on Monday said it does not plan to further loosen border controls soon. National Taiwan University Children’s Hospital superintendent Huang Li-min (黃立民) said the “3+4” quarantine policy separates inbound travelers from family members for only three days, which is not enough to block the spread of the virus, so the government might consider changing it to a “0+7” policy. He also said that it might