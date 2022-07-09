COA to propose amendments to pet owner rules

By Yang Yuan-ting and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Council of Agriculture (COA) in September is to propose amendments to the Animal Protection Act (動物保護法) to regulate the pet industry and ownership, COA Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) said yesterday.

The need to change the law has become evident in light of a surge in pet ownership in the past few years, Chen told a pet care product expo at the Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) — who has three dogs and two cats — has on multiple occasions urged the council to write a better pet law, he said.

Pet dogs are pictured in Siraya National Scenic Area in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Siraya National Scenic Area Administration

Instead of introducing a separate piece of legislation as originally planned, the amendments are to be tacked onto the act, which would avoid procedural complications associated with creating new laws, Chen said.

The COA is also planning to establish an animal protection department to oversee matters concerning animal welfare and pet ownership following the council’s planned transformation into a ministry of agriculture, he said.

The amendments would include incentives for domestic manufacturers to produce more pet foods that do not contain genetically modified organisms and utilize domestically grown agricultural products, Department of Animal Industry Director-General Chang Ching-wei (張經緯) said.

The measures would benefit Taiwanese corn growers and facilitate exports, Chang said.

The council is working with local governments to establish a 24-hour “1959” hotline to report animal abuse, which would be rolled out in December at the earliest, he said, adding that the policy was prompted by public anger over animal abuse incidents.