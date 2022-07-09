Mixed response to migrant carer policy

MINIMUM WAGE: An employers’ association said qualification requirements in home countries must improve, while workers’ groups sought better legislative protection

Staff writer, with CNA





A proposal by the Ministry of Labor on Thursday that the monthly wage of migrant caregivers be increased by at least NT$3,000 drew mixed reactions from employers’ associations and workers’ rights groups.

The ministry said it would introduce a minimum wage increase for private live-in migrant caregivers and domestic helpers based on the recommendations of its employment security fund management committee.

At a meeting earlier in the day, the committee agreed to recommend an increase from the current minimum monthly wage of NT$17,000 to at least NT$20,000 for that specific category of migrant worker, the ministry said in a statement.

However, the planned increase would be “inappropriate” if labor exporting countries could not ensure quality care from their migrant workers, said Heidi Chang (張姮燕), a consultant for an employers’ association.

A long-standing issue with migrant caregivers helping care for elderly and disabled people in Taiwan has been that the home countries have failed to ensure that such workers receive professional training, Chang said.

The employers’ association was not opposed to increasing wages, but if they are, the ministry should also improve the qualifications required to enter Taiwan as a migrant caregiver, she said.

Chen Hsiu-lien (陳秀蓮), a member of the Taiwan International Workers’ Association, said that migrant workers in Taiwan, regardless of which sector they work in, should be protected under the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法).

The minimum wage for live-in caregivers and domestic helpers should be increased, and they should also be included in the Labor Standards Act to ensure their working conditions meet minimum standards, Chen said.

Many countries are grappling with aging populations, she said, adding that Japan and South Korea are also recruiting migrant caregivers from Southeast Asian nations.

If Taipei fails to improve salaries and other work conditions, migrant caregivers might seek job opportunities in those nations instead of Taiwan, she said.

The monthly wage for live-in migrant caregivers and domestic helpers has been NT$17,000 since 2015, NT$8,250 less than for migrant workers in the industrial and construction sectors, whose minimum wage has been increased annually in the past few years under provisions of the Labor Standards Act.

As of the end of May, 202,616 migrant workers were employed as private live-in caregivers, while there were 1,441 working as domestic helpers in Taiwan, ministry data showed.