A proposal by the Ministry of Labor on Thursday that the monthly wage of migrant caregivers be increased by at least NT$3,000 drew mixed reactions from employers’ associations and workers’ rights groups.
The ministry said it would introduce a minimum wage increase for private live-in migrant caregivers and domestic helpers based on the recommendations of its employment security fund management committee.
At a meeting earlier in the day, the committee agreed to recommend an increase from the current minimum monthly wage of NT$17,000 to at least NT$20,000 for that specific category of migrant worker, the ministry said in a statement.
Photo: CNA
However, the planned increase would be “inappropriate” if labor exporting countries could not ensure quality care from their migrant workers, said Heidi Chang (張姮燕), a consultant for an employers’ association.
A long-standing issue with migrant caregivers helping care for elderly and disabled people in Taiwan has been that the home countries have failed to ensure that such workers receive professional training, Chang said.
The employers’ association was not opposed to increasing wages, but if they are, the ministry should also improve the qualifications required to enter Taiwan as a migrant caregiver, she said.
Chen Hsiu-lien (陳秀蓮), a member of the Taiwan International Workers’ Association, said that migrant workers in Taiwan, regardless of which sector they work in, should be protected under the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法).
The minimum wage for live-in caregivers and domestic helpers should be increased, and they should also be included in the Labor Standards Act to ensure their working conditions meet minimum standards, Chen said.
Many countries are grappling with aging populations, she said, adding that Japan and South Korea are also recruiting migrant caregivers from Southeast Asian nations.
If Taipei fails to improve salaries and other work conditions, migrant caregivers might seek job opportunities in those nations instead of Taiwan, she said.
The monthly wage for live-in migrant caregivers and domestic helpers has been NT$17,000 since 2015, NT$8,250 less than for migrant workers in the industrial and construction sectors, whose minimum wage has been increased annually in the past few years under provisions of the Labor Standards Act.
As of the end of May, 202,616 migrant workers were employed as private live-in caregivers, while there were 1,441 working as domestic helpers in Taiwan, ministry data showed.
‘HEARTRENDING’ LOSS: Abe, who had urged the US to defend Taiwan, once said that ‘given Japan and Taiwan’s deep friendship, there are no unsolvable problems’ Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, known for his pro-Taiwan stance, had always viewed Taiwan as an important friend to his country, regardless of whether he was in office, Taiwanese officials said yesterday. Abe — who served two terms as prime minister from Sept. 26, 2006, to Sept. 26, 2007, and from Dec. 26, 2012, to Sept. 16, 2020 — died yesterday after he was shot while giving a speech. Abe had always been on friendly terms with Taiwanese politicians and had visited the country several times. In 2010, Abe met with then-legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) with members of the All-Party Parliamentary
HASTY PLAN: Instructors must teach in a language they are not fluent in, while students are forced to learn new subjects in a tongue they do not know, teachers said The National Federation of Teachers Unions (NFTU) yesterday urged the government to thoroughly review its Bilingual 2030 policy, saying it has caused problems in elementary and high schools, and might affect the quality of education in other subjects. The government on March 28 changed its original “Bilingual Nation 2030” plan to the “Bilingual 2030” plan, no longer aiming to turn Taiwan into a Mandarin-English bilingual nation by 2030, NFTU president Hou Chun-liang (侯俊良) told a news conference in Taipei. Despite the change, the policy’s budget, resources and most of its content remain the same, causing unusual scenes on campuses, he said. Cheng Chi-yi
Taiwanese singer Miu Chu (朱俐靜) passed away over the weekend after a battle with breast cancer, her family announced yesterday. She was 40 years old. The family wrote on Chu’s Facebook fan page that she died peacefully. “Thank you all for your concern. Miu, who was always full of laughter and always brought people positive energy with her music, left us peacefully on July 3,” the family said. The family asked for privacy at this time and said that details of a memorial service would be announced later. Chu was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. She was an alumna of the TV reality show
MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS: The trend is inevitable given modern lifestyles, but young people tend to seek medical help more than older people, an official said The number of people under the age of 30 in Taiwan taking antidepressants increased 16.1 percent in 2020 from a year earlier, the National Health Insurance 2020 Gender Statistical Report found. The number of people taking antidepressants has been increasing since 2011, and reached 1,468,716 in 2020, up 5.1 percent from 2019, said the report, which was released in May. The number of women using antidepressants always far exceeds that of men, it said. The growth rate stabilized after 2017, but a year-on-year increase in people taking antidepressants can be seen in all age groups, especially those under the age of 30, it