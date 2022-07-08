Korean Mission resumes tourist visas

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwanese planning to travel to South Korea can from today apply for a tourist visa at the Korean Mission in Taipei.

The new tourist visa rule also applies to holders of other passports planning to depart from Taiwan, the mission said yesterday.

Taiwanese applying for a C-3-9 tourist visa would no longer need to present a statement from their bank showing that they have sufficient means for traveling to South Korea, it said in a news release.

However, applicants are required to show a round-trip ticket to the country, the mission said, adding that processing the applications would take about 10 days.

The applications must be filed in-person by the prospective traveler, it said, adding that travelers would not need an appointment.

The tourist visas would be good for multiple trips to South Korea within one year, the mission said.

Each stay would be limited to 90 days, said the mission, which serves as South Korea’s de facto embassy in Taiwan in the absence of diplomatic ties.