Taiwan to uphold religious freedom, UK envoy pledges

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan’s envoy to the UK on Wednesday pledged that the nation would continue to defend religious freedom.

Speaking at the International Ministerial Conference on Freedom of Religion or Belief, Representative to the UK Kelly Hsieh (謝武樵) said that Taiwan would stand tall and proud in defending the many freedoms that have come “under assault by authoritarian regimes.”

“But we cannot do it alone. It is imperative that like-minded countries, like those of us gathered here today, come together in solidarity,” the Taipei Representative Office in the UK on Facebook quoted him as saying.

“Taiwan will continue to pursue this endeavor, as we know that the freedom and diversity of religious practices in Taiwan allow us to stand out as a democracy,” he added.

Hsieh made the remarks on the second day of the two-day conference organized by the British government in London.

Ambassador at Large for Religious Freedom Pusin Tali, who heads the Taipei-based Yu-Shan Theological College and Seminary, also attended the conference.

Hsieh represented one of 42 countries or non-governmental organization that pledged to uphold religious freedom at the event, which was for the first time since 2019 held in-person.

The US hosted the event in 2018 and 2019, while Poland hosted the meeting virtually in 2020.

Taiwan has participated in all three previous editions.

The conference aims to strengthen international efforts to ensure freedom of religion or belief, and to raise awareness of challenges to this freedom, its relevance to other human rights and best practices in preventing religious freedom breaches, the conference’s Web site says.