US envoy Hsiao attends Vilnius event

LITHUANIA-US CENTENARY: Hsiao Bi-khim is accompanied by a deputy foreign minister and two lawmakers, and is also to speak at an event advocating peace

Staff writer, with CNA





Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Tseng (曾厚仁) are in Vilnius to attend a conference marking the centenary of Lithuania’s establishment of diplomatic relations with the US, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said that Hsiao and Tseng would be joined by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators Chiu Chih-wei (邱志偉) and Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀), who are members of the Legislative Yuan’s Baltic State parliamentary friendship group.

The government sent the delegation after receiving an invitation from the Seimas, Lithuania’s parliament, in which it highlighted that Taiwan, Lithuania and the US are like-minded, freedom-loving nations, Ou said.

Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim, second left, Ukrainian Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Oleksandr Merezhko, fourth left, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lin Ching-yi, fifth left, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Tseng, sixth left, and DPP Legislator Chiu Chih-wei, seventh left, attend an event celebrating the centenary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Lithuania and the US in Vilnius yesterday. Photo: CNA

Taiwan and the US are supporting Lithuania as it is faced with China’s “bullying,” Ou said, adding that China has imposed de facto trade sanctions on the country after it allowed Taiwan to open a representative office in Vilnius bearing the name “Taiwan.”

Ou said that aside from congratulating Lithuania and the US on their centenary, Hsiao would also speak at a one-day conference that, according to a Seimas news release, aims to build a “solid foundation of freedom to further advocate for peace and democratic values worldwide, standing in opposition to the autocratic regimes.”

Representatives of the legislatures of Canada, France, the UK, Ukraine and the US are also scheduled to attend the conference, which would end with concluding remarks from exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the Seimas said.

Lithuania and the US established formal ties on July 28, 1922. After the Soviet Union annexed the three Baltic states in World War II, Washington maintained relations with the Lithuanian government-in-exile from 1940 to 1991.

Relations between Taiwan and Lithuania have warmed over the past two years. The two sides in July last year signed an agreement to open representative offices in each other’s capitals. Taiwan opened its office in Vilnius on Nov. 18 last year, and Lithuania is expected to open its mission in September.

The Baltic state has come under heavy political and economic pressure from Beijing after it agreed to Taipei naming its mission the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania.

Taiwan typically uses “Taipei” in the names of overseas missions in countries with which it does not have formal ties, in keeping with their “one China” policies, which seek to avoid any references implying that Taiwan is separate from China.

Beijing apparently views that the name of the Vilnius office encourages Taiwan’s formal independence. Its measures against the country included recalling its ambassador, downgrading diplomatic relations, expelling the Lithuanian ambassador to China, suspending direct freight rail services and blocking Lithuanian products from entering the Chinese market.