Assistant professor gets detention for insulting president

DEFAMATION: Angry at getting a ‘fail’ mark in his performance evaluation, the teacher sent an e-mail to faculty members calling the president ‘shameless’

By Liu Tzu-hsuan / Staff writer, with CNA





The High Court has sentenced an assistant professor to 50 days of detention for calling the school’s president a “ruffian” (痞子) in an e-mail sent from his university account.

The ruling overturned a not-guilty decision by the Taipei District Court and can be appealed.

The department of information technology assistant professor, surnamed Tsai (蔡), held grudges against the president, surnamed Lee (李), for giving him a “fail” mark in a faculty promotion evaluation, the High Court ruling read.

On Dec. 8, 2019, Tsai sent an e-mail saying “the president is like a ruffian in the statement of defense in administrative proceedings” and called him “shameless,” the court found.

The president sued Tsai, who was indicted on charges of defamation and public humiliation, it said.

The High Court found him guilty on the charge of public humiliation, but was declared not guilty of defamation.

The ruling stated that the e-mail contained words directed against the president and was sent to more than 300 faculty members, which constituted public humiliation as defined by the Criminal Code.

It added that the word “ruffian” refers to “bad people” and “hooligans,” according to the Ministry of Education’s Revised Mandarin Chinese Dictionary.

As Tsai has a doctorate degree, sending an e-mail to insult another person clearly showed his intention of belittling the person, it said.

The scornful e-mail might lead people unfamiliar with the issue to question the president’s character, causing the president embarrassment and humiliation, it said.