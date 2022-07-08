CECC reports 31,462 new virus cases, 105 deaths

SEVERE CASES: Among the 91 previously reported COVID-19 cases were two children who have been diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome

Staff writer, with CNA





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 31,462 COVID-19 cases, including 98 from abroad, and 105 deaths from the disease.

The deceased were in their 30s to 90s. Forty-five of them had not received any type of COVID-19 vaccine, and 101 had chronic illnesses or other severe diseases, the CECC said.

Among the four deceased who had no chronic or severe diseases, three did not get inoculated with any COVID-19 vaccine, and one had one shot, it said.

The CECC also reported that 91 previously reported COVID-19 cases had become severe, while 152 had developed moderate symptoms.

Among the new severe cases were two children who had been diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), and one child who developed pneumonia, it said.

As of Wednesday, of the 3,934,355 domestic cases reported this year, 7,536 have been classified as severe infections and 9,809 as moderate, accounting for 0.19 percent and 0.25 percent of the total respectively, CECC data showed.

In all other cases, the infected people either had mild or no symptoms, the CECC said.

New Taipei City yesterday recorded the highest number of domestic cases with 5,121; followed by Taichung with 4,081; Kaohsiung, 3,442; Taoyuan, 3,141; Taipei, 2,948; Tainan, 2,507; Changhua County, 1,823; Pingtung County, 1,224; Yunlin County, 813; Miaoli County, 798; and Hsinchu County, 748.

Yilan County reported 700 cases, Chiayi County 650, Nantou County 624, Hualien County 591, Hsinchu City 576, Keelung 453, Taitung County 387, Chiayi City 337, Penghu County 201, Kinmen County 181 and Lienchiang County 18.

To date, Taiwan has recorded 3,995,621 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in early 2020, including 3,980,293 domestic infections.

With the 105 deaths reported yesterday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 fatalities in the country rose to 7,328.