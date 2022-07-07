Hsinchu mayor sues Taipei councilor for slander

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) yesterday sued Taipei City Councilor Wang Hung-wei (王鴻薇) for slander after the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) politician publicly accused him of academic plagiarism.

Lin’s lawyer, Yang Long-yuan (楊隆源), told reporters that Wang’s claims that Lin had copied his master’s thesis from a research report commissioned by the Hsinchu Science Park Bureau were “false” and constituted slander.

Speaking to reporters earlier yesterday, Lin said he had asked Yang to file the defamation suit with the Hsinchu District Prosecutors’ Office to protect his reputation from accusations leveled by Wang during a news conference and a social media livestream on Tuesday.

Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien, right, on Friday gestures to a pair of running shoes being held by former Hsinchu deputy mayor Shen Hui-hung, center, while speaking to reporters at Hsinchu City Hall. Photo: CNA

The KMT called the lawsuit an act of “intimidation,” with Wang vowing to prove in court that Lin was a plagiarist.

In a statement, the KMT said Wang had raised legitimate questions about whether Lin had copied other people’s work while he was a student at Chung Hua University’s College of Management, after conducting “reasonable verification.”

Speaking at a news conference yesterday, Wang doubled-down on her accusations and called on Lin, the DPP’s candidate for Taoyuan mayor, to withdraw from the campaign.

On Tuesday, Wang said that Lin’s master’s thesis was almost identical to a research report coauthored by Chang Hua University College of Management professors Lee Yu-cheng (李友錚) and Wang Ming-lang (王明朗), claiming that even the typos in the two documents were the same.

Wang said Lin made an oral defense of his thesis about one month after the research paper was submitted to the Hsinchu Science Park Bureau on June 20, 2008.

Lin hed a news conference later that day in which he displayed two identical statements that appeared to be signed separately by his graduate school advisers, Ho Li-hsing (賀立行) and Wang Ming-lang, saying that Lin had been part of the team that conducted the research project for the bureau.

Lin took part in the formulation, distribution and analysis of the survey used in the research, the statements said, adding that the professors, including Lee, who served on the committee for Lin’s oral presentation, considered it “fair and reasonable” that he used relevant data from the research project in his own thesis.

Lin also rebutted a second set of plagiarism accusations made by political commentator Huang Yang-ming (黃揚明) regarding a master’s thesis published in 2017 when he was a student at National Taiwan University’s Graduate Institute of National Development.

Lin has not pursued legal action against Huang.