Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) yesterday sued Taipei City Councilor Wang Hung-wei (王鴻薇) for slander after the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) politician publicly accused him of academic plagiarism.
Lin’s lawyer, Yang Long-yuan (楊隆源), told reporters that Wang’s claims that Lin had copied his master’s thesis from a research report commissioned by the Hsinchu Science Park Bureau were “false” and constituted slander.
Speaking to reporters earlier yesterday, Lin said he had asked Yang to file the defamation suit with the Hsinchu District Prosecutors’ Office to protect his reputation from accusations leveled by Wang during a news conference and a social media livestream on Tuesday.
Photo: CNA
The KMT called the lawsuit an act of “intimidation,” with Wang vowing to prove in court that Lin was a plagiarist.
In a statement, the KMT said Wang had raised legitimate questions about whether Lin had copied other people’s work while he was a student at Chung Hua University’s College of Management, after conducting “reasonable verification.”
Speaking at a news conference yesterday, Wang doubled-down on her accusations and called on Lin, the DPP’s candidate for Taoyuan mayor, to withdraw from the campaign.
On Tuesday, Wang said that Lin’s master’s thesis was almost identical to a research report coauthored by Chang Hua University College of Management professors Lee Yu-cheng (李友錚) and Wang Ming-lang (王明朗), claiming that even the typos in the two documents were the same.
Wang said Lin made an oral defense of his thesis about one month after the research paper was submitted to the Hsinchu Science Park Bureau on June 20, 2008.
Lin hed a news conference later that day in which he displayed two identical statements that appeared to be signed separately by his graduate school advisers, Ho Li-hsing (賀立行) and Wang Ming-lang, saying that Lin had been part of the team that conducted the research project for the bureau.
Lin took part in the formulation, distribution and analysis of the survey used in the research, the statements said, adding that the professors, including Lee, who served on the committee for Lin’s oral presentation, considered it “fair and reasonable” that he used relevant data from the research project in his own thesis.
Lin also rebutted a second set of plagiarism accusations made by political commentator Huang Yang-ming (黃揚明) regarding a master’s thesis published in 2017 when he was a student at National Taiwan University’s Graduate Institute of National Development.
Lin has not pursued legal action against Huang.
TRAVEL CONFERENCE: Representatives from the two countries exchanged views on how to increase tourist numbers, with one identifying individual travel as a trend Taiwan and South Korea aim to increase the number of tourists traveling between the two countries to 3 million, government and tourism industry representatives said at a conference in Hsinchu City yesterday. The annual event was attended by Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Chen Yen-po (陳彥伯); Tourism Bureau Director-General Chang Shi-chung (張錫聰); Taiwan Visitors Association chairwoman Yeh Chu-lan (葉菊蘭); South Korean Representative to Taiwan Chung Byung-won; Yoon Ji-sook, an official at the South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism; and Korea Association of Travel Agents chairman Oh Chang-hee. Global tourism is expected to soon rebound to between 55 and
HASTY PLAN: Instructors must teach in a language they are not fluent in, while students are forced to learn new subjects in a tongue they do not know, teachers said The National Federation of Teachers Unions (NFTU) yesterday urged the government to thoroughly review its Bilingual 2030 policy, saying it has caused problems in elementary and high schools, and might affect the quality of education in other subjects. The government on March 28 changed its original “Bilingual Nation 2030” plan to the “Bilingual 2030” plan, no longer aiming to turn Taiwan into a Mandarin-English bilingual nation by 2030, NFTU president Hou Chun-liang (侯俊良) told a news conference in Taipei. Despite the change, the policy’s budget, resources and most of its content remain the same, causing unusual scenes on campuses, he said. Cheng Chi-yi
‘STILL RISKY’: The quarantine requirement for arrivals cannot be lifted, as COVID-19 cases have been rising in Europe and the US, the minister of health and welfare said The government might consider dropping a negative COVID-19 test result requirement for travelers from low-risk countries, but lifting the quarantine requirement for inbound travelers is still risky, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The CECC on Monday said it does not plan to further loosen border controls soon. National Taiwan University Children’s Hospital superintendent Huang Li-min (黃立民) said the “3+4” quarantine policy separates inbound travelers from family members for only three days, which is not enough to block the spread of the virus, so the government might consider changing it to a “0+7” policy. He also said that it might
Taiwanese singer Miu Chu (朱俐靜) passed away over the weekend after a battle with breast cancer, her family announced yesterday. She was 40 years old. The family wrote on Chu’s Facebook fan page that she died peacefully. “Thank you all for your concern. Miu, who was always full of laughter and always brought people positive energy with her music, left us peacefully on July 3,” the family said. The family asked for privacy at this time and said that details of a memorial service would be announced later. Chu was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. She was an alumna of the TV reality show