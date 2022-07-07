Government agencies can only ask digital intermediate service providers to put a warning on online content if it is deemed to have contravened government regulations and they have applied for a restraining order in court, the National Communications Commission (NCC) said yesterday.
The commission made the comment at its weekly news conference in response to criticism of the digital intermediate service draft act, which it unveiled on Wednesday last week.
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus on Tuesday said the draft act would allow government agencies to place warnings on online content without a court order.
It also criticized the NCC’s plan to spend NT$2.5 billion (US$83.9 million) to establish a specialized agency to regulate Internet messages, which it said would create an Internet army for the government to trample on freedom of speech.
NCC Deputy Chairman and spokesman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) yesterday said that the proposed law would only allow government agencies to place a warning on online information if it is deemed to be a rumor or false, or contravenes mandatory or prohibited provisions of the law.
At the same time, government agencies should seek a restraining order from a district court if it wants to take down the illegal information, he said.
Article 18 of the draft act stipulates that warnings for online information should not last more than 30 days. Before placing a warning, government agencies should consult a third-party fact-checking organization, it says.
Most of the laws in Taiwan punish people for committing crimes, but few of them address the consequences of a crime, NCC Planning Department Director Wang De-wei (王德威) said.
The article authorizes government agencies to petition for a restraining order from a district court that would require intermediate service providers to remove illegal user-generated information to minimize damage to public interests, he said.
“However, the legal process of obtaining a court-issued restraining order could take some time. Under the circumstances, government agencies can temporarily put a warning on what they regard as false information before the court’s ruling,” Wang said.
A warning for online information would be similar to that posted on Facebook, which tells users that independent fact-checkers said that a certain information is false.
Currently, only the Agricultural Products Market Transaction Act (農產品市場交易法), the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法) and the Disaster Prevention and Protection Act (災害防救法) state the punishment for spreading false information, it added.
Wong rejected allegations that the specialized agency was meant to help the government censor or monitor online content, like a communist country.
Article 42 of the draft act states that the agency would be a communication platform that involves the participation of multiple stakeholders, Wong said.
Its duties would include notifying intermediate service providers to take down content following an administrative or court order, establishing self-regulatory rules for all stakeholders, and studying new technology and how it affects communication, he said.
The operation of the specialized agency would be jointly funded by government agencies, Wong said, adding that its budget would be supervised by the Legislative Yuan.
“The NCC does not have the authority to determine if certain content is illegal, nor does it have the authority to ask intermediate service providers to take down content,” he said.
“Other government agencies should make that determination based on the laws they are entrusted to enforce,” he added.
Like the EU Digital Services Act, which the European Parliament passed on Tuesday, the draft act identifies gatekeepers of the digital intermediate services market and lists their obligations, such as proper handling of disinformation, Wang said.
The draft act defines “digital intermediary service providers” as those providing Internet connection, caching and data storage services, such as YouTube or Facebook, Wang said.
It does not regulate search engines, messaging soft and the metaverse, he said.
TRAVEL CONFERENCE: Representatives from the two countries exchanged views on how to increase tourist numbers, with one identifying individual travel as a trend Taiwan and South Korea aim to increase the number of tourists traveling between the two countries to 3 million, government and tourism industry representatives said at a conference in Hsinchu City yesterday. The annual event was attended by Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Chen Yen-po (陳彥伯); Tourism Bureau Director-General Chang Shi-chung (張錫聰); Taiwan Visitors Association chairwoman Yeh Chu-lan (葉菊蘭); South Korean Representative to Taiwan Chung Byung-won; Yoon Ji-sook, an official at the South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism; and Korea Association of Travel Agents chairman Oh Chang-hee. Global tourism is expected to soon rebound to between 55 and
HASTY PLAN: Instructors must teach in a language they are not fluent in, while students are forced to learn new subjects in a tongue they do not know, teachers said The National Federation of Teachers Unions (NFTU) yesterday urged the government to thoroughly review its Bilingual 2030 policy, saying it has caused problems in elementary and high schools, and might affect the quality of education in other subjects. The government on March 28 changed its original “Bilingual Nation 2030” plan to the “Bilingual 2030” plan, no longer aiming to turn Taiwan into a Mandarin-English bilingual nation by 2030, NFTU president Hou Chun-liang (侯俊良) told a news conference in Taipei. Despite the change, the policy’s budget, resources and most of its content remain the same, causing unusual scenes on campuses, he said. Cheng Chi-yi
‘STILL RISKY’: The quarantine requirement for arrivals cannot be lifted, as COVID-19 cases have been rising in Europe and the US, the minister of health and welfare said The government might consider dropping a negative COVID-19 test result requirement for travelers from low-risk countries, but lifting the quarantine requirement for inbound travelers is still risky, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The CECC on Monday said it does not plan to further loosen border controls soon. National Taiwan University Children’s Hospital superintendent Huang Li-min (黃立民) said the “3+4” quarantine policy separates inbound travelers from family members for only three days, which is not enough to block the spread of the virus, so the government might consider changing it to a “0+7” policy. He also said that it might
Taiwanese singer Miu Chu (朱俐靜) passed away over the weekend after a battle with breast cancer, her family announced yesterday. She was 40 years old. The family wrote on Chu’s Facebook fan page that she died peacefully. “Thank you all for your concern. Miu, who was always full of laughter and always brought people positive energy with her music, left us peacefully on July 3,” the family said. The family asked for privacy at this time and said that details of a memorial service would be announced later. Chu was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. She was an alumna of the TV reality show