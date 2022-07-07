Touring exhibition of kids’ art opens in Yilan

LOVE AND HOPE: A call from two art establishments for art submissions for the benefit of children in Ukraine collected more than 1,200 creations in two weeks

Staff writer, with CNA





A touring exhibition of artworks created by children from around the world to give hope to children in war-torn Ukraine has arrived in Yilan County.

The “2022 I Draw Peace” exhibition opened on Tuesday at Dancewood Museum and is to run through Aug. 31. It is part of the “Children Draw the World” exhibition that was launched in the Czech Republic in April.

The exhibition also features artworks from Taiwan, said Dancewoods Hotels and Resorts, which is sponsoring the Taiwan leg of the tour.

The call for children’s art was issued earlier this year by Lviv Children’s Art Gallery and the Kherson educational-aesthetic complex Art School. The drive collected more than 1,200 artworks in about two weeks, 210 of which are being displayed at the Yilan exhibition.

They said the goal was to provide love and hope to Ukrainian children amid the Russian invasion.

“The Peace Relay actively involves children all over the world who want to be happy and live in peace, no matter where they are. Peace is and will always be relevant as long as humanity exists,” Lviv Children’s Art Gallery says on its Web site.

Dancewoods said it hopes people will visit the exhibition in Taiwan, the first Asian stop of the tour, to see the impact of the Ukraine-Russia war on children from the kids’ own perspective, and to appreciate the value of peace.

The artworks, most of which were created by Ukrainian children, would next travel to Mexico, Slovakia, Turkey, Bulgaria, Norway and other countries, Dancewoods said.