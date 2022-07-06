Greenpeace seeks timeline for end of single-use plastics

Staff writer, with CNA





The government should release a detailed timeline showing how it plans to achieve its goal of phasing out several types of single-use plastics by 2030, Greenpeace Taiwan told a news conference yesterday that was also attended by New Power Party Legislator Claire Wang (王婉諭) and Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Tsai Pi-ru (蔡壁如).

Many people in Taiwan’s food and beverage industry support efforts to reduce plastic use, but feel that they are receiving insufficient support from the government, Greenpeace Taiwan said.

The results of a survey conducted by the group last year showed that the main difficulties cited by business owners were a low proportion of customers who bring reusable containers, a lack of sanitation guidelines for shops that transition away from plastics and inconsistent policy enforcement by the government, Greenpeace Taiwan project director Tang An (唐安) said.

New Power Party Legislator Claire Wang, fourth left, poses for a photograph with representative from Greenpeace Taiwan at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Yang Cheng-yu, Taipei Times

It compiled a list of recommendations for the government based on the responses in the survey, including issuing a detailed blueprint or timeline to achieve plastic reduction goals and promoting the use of reusable containers, Tang said.

The government should also consider imposing a surcharge on single-use plastics and using the proceeds to launch a fund to help businesses transition away from plastic use, she said.

Wang said that policy reform could drive widespread behavioral changes.

In Denmark, almost everyone carries reusable bags, partly because plastic bags are sold for the equivalent of about NT$20 at stores, Wang said, citing her experience while on a trip there.

Taiwan on Friday implemented a policy requiring that most chain retailers selling take-out beverages must offer a discount of at least NT$5 to customers who use reusable cups for their purchases.

In 2018, the Environmental Protection Administration announced a goal to phase out single-use straws, cups, shopping bags and eating utensils by 2030.