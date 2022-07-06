The National Communications Commission’s (NCC) draft digital services act is an attempt to control freedom of expression and would make the free, democratic Republic of China an autocratic state, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) said yesterday.
The draft act, which the council approved last week, would impose levels of obligations on five categories of large online platforms.
It would also establish special provisions for platforms that have more than 2.3 million domestic users — which would include YouTube, Facebook, Yahoo Auctions and DCard — with contraventions of the rules to draw fines of up to NT$10 million (US$335,965).
Photo: Chu Pei-hsiang, Taipei Times
However, KMT lawmakers accused the NCC of losing sight of its purpose.
KMT caucus convener William Tseng (曾銘宗) said that since Chen Yaw-shyang (陳耀祥) became NCC chairman, the “supposedly independent organization has become an affiliate organization of the Democratic Progressive Party.”
KMT Legislator Lee Kui-min (李貴敏) said that the draft act was, in effect, a government plan to control freedom of expression.
The NCC’s record — from denying a CTi News license renewal to fining Chinese Television System — shows that it is no longer acting in a neutral and independent capacity, Lee said.
While the draft act says that any oversight or investigative measures taken against digital media must receive judicial approval, the clause allowing the council to demand that platforms add a 30-day “warning label” to potentially offending posts — which would include whistle-blower accounts — before a court ruling is an overreach of the administrative branch, she said.
“While Taiwan has separation of five powers, in spirit, it has separation of three powers — the administrative branch cannot supersede the judiciary or the legislative branches,” she said.
The draft act’s main purpose is to empower the government to demand digital providers remove posts that the government considers to be “untrue” once a court ruling has ratified the accusation, KMT Legislator Lai Shyh-bao (賴士葆) said.
This would allow the government to control any Internet platform that has a market share of more that 10 percent, which no democratic and free country should do, Lai said.
It is sad that Taiwan would willingly follow in the footsteps of communist autocratic states, he said, adding that it would become a quasi-communist state with such a law on the books.
Lai panned a clause that would authorize the NCC to donate NT$2.5 billion (US$83.99 million) to create a non-department public body tasked with policing false information.
This is an obvious ploy to create an agency that empowers Internet users to propagate pro-government news and statements, he said.
RISK FACTORS: ‘We hope people can cooperate and endure it ... it is possibly the very important last mile,’ Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said Taiwan’s COVID-19 restrictions and mask regulations are to remain the same next month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The center reported 42,112 new local COVID-19 cases and 85 deaths, saying that the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has dropped to a new low this month. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said that the center is keeping COVID-19 restrictions and mask regulations the same due to the local virus situation, and an increase in the number of imported cases of the new Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 of SARS-CoV-2, among other risk factors. Easing
TRAVEL CONFERENCE: Representatives from the two countries exchanged views on how to increase tourist numbers, with one identifying individual travel as a trend Taiwan and South Korea aim to increase the number of tourists traveling between the two countries to 3 million, government and tourism industry representatives said at a conference in Hsinchu City yesterday. The annual event was attended by Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Chen Yen-po (陳彥伯); Tourism Bureau Director-General Chang Shi-chung (張錫聰); Taiwan Visitors Association chairwoman Yeh Chu-lan (葉菊蘭); South Korean Representative to Taiwan Chung Byung-won; Yoon Ji-sook, an official at the South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism; and Korea Association of Travel Agents chairman Oh Chang-hee. Global tourism is expected to soon rebound to between 55 and
The Taichung District Court yesterday sentenced to nine years in prison an unlicensed judo coach who caused the death of a seven-year-old student after slamming him onto the ground more than a dozen times. In its decision against the coach, a man surnamed Ho (何), the court cited his lack of remorse for using excessive force against an inadequately trained child and his failure to reconcile with the parents for his role in their son’s death. Speaking on behalf of the boy’s mother, Taichung City Councilor Jacky Chen (陳清龍) said the family would appeal to a higher court. Prosecutors said that Ho on
DAMAGE CONTROL: The KMT in a statement called the Taiwan Strait ‘international waters,’ after Alexander Huang said China had the right to claim it as internal waters Lawmakers and experts yesterday accused the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) envoy to the US Alexander Huang (黃介正) of acting as China’s stooge, after he said that Beijing has the right to claim waters beyond its maritime territory as its exclusive economic zone and that the US has no legal basis to assert that the Taiwan Strait is an “international waterway.” Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said in an online post that most of the world considers the Strait an international waterway, adding that this is important for safeguarding Taiwan. “We have seen US warships transiting through the Taiwan Strait.