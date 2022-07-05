TRADE
Deng meets with UK officials
Minister Without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中) last month met with senior British economic and trade officials, US news site Politico reported yesterday. They discussed bilateral trade issues and Deng asked for advice on Taiwan’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, a spokesperson for the Taipei Representative Office in the UK was quoted as telling Politico. China reacted by warning the UK that “Taiwan is an inseparable part of China,” the report added. The British Department for International Trade, which had not made the meeting public, confirmed that it had met with Deng, but declined to elaborate on the details of the discussion.
Photo: CNA
DIPLOMACY
Palau thanked for support
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) yesterday thanked Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr for his pro-Taiwan remarks at a UN conference that ended in Lisbon on Friday. The ministry thanked Whipps on Facebook for his “impassioned remarks at the Ocean Conference 2022, calling for all countries, including Taiwan to work together on preserving #LifeUnderWater and fighting ocean pollution.” It also thanked him for showcasing a T-shirt he was wearing for the occasion, saying that it was made in Taiwan from discarded plastic bottles collected in Palau. Whipps’ comments were made after China blocked the participation of Taiwanese members of the delegations of Palau and Tuvalu sent to the UN conference. During the event’s closing ceremony, Palauan Representative to the UN Ilana Seid protested China’s bullying. Showing support for Taiwan, a US delegate also said during the ceremony that it was a “long-standing practice that each member state can decide the composition of its delegation.”
WEATHER
North reports flooding
A number of areas in Taipei and New Taipei City reported flooding yesterday afternoon after the Central Weather Bureau issued heavy rain warnings for 19 cities and counties across Taiwan. As of 5:30pm, New Taipei City’s Shulin District (樹林) had reported 144.5mm of rain over the past 24 hours, followed by Hsinchu County’s Guansi Township (關西) with 144mm and Nantou County’s Shueili Township (水里) with 115mm. In Taipei, Shilin District (士林) recorded the most rain at 98 mm, bureau data showed. Pictures circulating on social media showed cars in the Shulin area with water halfway up their wheels, as well as a number of underpasses that police had closed off because of flooding.
HEALTH
Three products recalled
A brand of mouthwash and two types of ointments are in the process of being recalled, the Food and Drug Administration said yesterday. About 1,500 bottles of COMFFLAM-C Anti-inflammatory Antiseptic Solution (康護寧消炎殺菌漱口液劑), a medicinal mouthwash mainly used to relieve pain in the mouth and throat, manufactured by Best Pharma Co, would be taken off the shelves, because the manufacturer found that the concentration of impurities exceeded the 0.1 percent standard when the product was tested recently, the agency said. About 1,500 bottles are expected to be recalled before July 23, it said. The other products were found to contain inconsistent amounts of the main ingredients. They are the ENA Ointment (益納軟膏) and the IAN Ointment (愈安軟膏) manufactured by Shinlon Pharmaceutical Ind Co, the agency said, adding that a recall of about 1,600 tubes of the ointments is expected to be completed by July 22.
RISK FACTORS: ‘We hope people can cooperate and endure it ... it is possibly the very important last mile,’ Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said Taiwan’s COVID-19 restrictions and mask regulations are to remain the same next month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The center reported 42,112 new local COVID-19 cases and 85 deaths, saying that the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has dropped to a new low this month. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said that the center is keeping COVID-19 restrictions and mask regulations the same due to the local virus situation, and an increase in the number of imported cases of the new Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 of SARS-CoV-2, among other risk factors. Easing
TRAVEL CONFERENCE: Representatives from the two countries exchanged views on how to increase tourist numbers, with one identifying individual travel as a trend Taiwan and South Korea aim to increase the number of tourists traveling between the two countries to 3 million, government and tourism industry representatives said at a conference in Hsinchu City yesterday. The annual event was attended by Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Chen Yen-po (陳彥伯); Tourism Bureau Director-General Chang Shi-chung (張錫聰); Taiwan Visitors Association chairwoman Yeh Chu-lan (葉菊蘭); South Korean Representative to Taiwan Chung Byung-won; Yoon Ji-sook, an official at the South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism; and Korea Association of Travel Agents chairman Oh Chang-hee. Global tourism is expected to soon rebound to between 55 and
DAMAGE CONTROL: The KMT in a statement called the Taiwan Strait ‘international waters,’ after Alexander Huang said China had the right to claim it as internal waters Lawmakers and experts yesterday accused the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) envoy to the US Alexander Huang (黃介正) of acting as China’s stooge, after he said that Beijing has the right to claim waters beyond its maritime territory as its exclusive economic zone and that the US has no legal basis to assert that the Taiwan Strait is an “international waterway.” Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said in an online post that most of the world considers the Strait an international waterway, adding that this is important for safeguarding Taiwan. “We have seen US warships transiting through the Taiwan Strait.
The Taichung District Court yesterday sentenced to nine years in prison an unlicensed judo coach who caused the death of a seven-year-old student after slamming him onto the ground more than a dozen times. In its decision against the coach, a man surnamed Ho (何), the court cited his lack of remorse for using excessive force against an inadequately trained child and his failure to reconcile with the parents for his role in their son’s death. Speaking on behalf of the boy’s mother, Taichung City Councilor Jacky Chen (陳清龍) said the family would appeal to a higher court. Prosecutors said that Ho on