Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with agncies





TRADE

Deng meets with UK officials

Minister Without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中) last month met with senior British economic and trade officials, US news site Politico reported yesterday. They discussed bilateral trade issues and Deng asked for advice on Taiwan’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, a spokesperson for the Taipei Representative Office in the UK was quoted as telling Politico. China reacted by warning the UK that “Taiwan is an inseparable part of China,” the report added. The British Department for International Trade, which had not made the meeting public, confirmed that it had met with Deng, but declined to elaborate on the details of the discussion.

Anti-CCP Hong Kong famous writer Ni Kuang (倪匡) is pictured in an undated photo. Photo: CNA

DIPLOMACY

Palau thanked for support

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) yesterday thanked Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr for his pro-Taiwan remarks at a UN conference that ended in Lisbon on Friday. The ministry thanked Whipps on Facebook for his “impassioned remarks at the Ocean Conference 2022, calling for all countries, including Taiwan to work together on preserving #LifeUnderWater and fighting ocean pollution.” It also thanked him for showcasing a T-shirt he was wearing for the occasion, saying that it was made in Taiwan from discarded plastic bottles collected in Palau. Whipps’ comments were made after China blocked the participation of Taiwanese members of the delegations of Palau and Tuvalu sent to the UN conference. During the event’s closing ceremony, Palauan Representative to the UN Ilana Seid protested China’s bullying. Showing support for Taiwan, a US delegate also said during the ceremony that it was a “long-standing practice that each member state can decide the composition of its delegation.”

WEATHER

North reports flooding

A number of areas in Taipei and New Taipei City reported flooding yesterday afternoon after the Central Weather Bureau issued heavy rain warnings for 19 cities and counties across Taiwan. As of 5:30pm, New Taipei City’s Shulin District (樹林) had reported 144.5mm of rain over the past 24 hours, followed by Hsinchu County’s Guansi Township (關西) with 144mm and Nantou County’s Shueili Township (水里) with 115mm. In Taipei, Shilin District (士林) recorded the most rain at 98 mm, bureau data showed. Pictures circulating on social media showed cars in the Shulin area with water halfway up their wheels, as well as a number of underpasses that police had closed off because of flooding.

HEALTH

Three products recalled

A brand of mouthwash and two types of ointments are in the process of being recalled, the Food and Drug Administration said yesterday. About 1,500 bottles of COMFFLAM-C Anti-inflammatory Antiseptic Solution (康護寧消炎殺菌漱口液劑), a medicinal mouthwash mainly used to relieve pain in the mouth and throat, manufactured by Best Pharma Co, would be taken off the shelves, because the manufacturer found that the concentration of impurities exceeded the 0.1 percent standard when the product was tested recently, the agency said. About 1,500 bottles are expected to be recalled before July 23, it said. The other products were found to contain inconsistent amounts of the main ingredients. They are the ENA Ointment (益納軟膏) and the IAN Ointment (愈安軟膏) manufactured by Shinlon Pharmaceutical Ind Co, the agency said, adding that a recall of about 1,600 tubes of the ointments is expected to be completed by July 22.