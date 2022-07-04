Man sentenced to 12 years for attack

Staff writer, with CNA





A man who attacked three nurses with a knife in May last year at a hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19 was on Friday sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison.

The New Taipei District Court sentenced the 63-year-old man surnamed Hung (洪) after he was convicted of attempted murder and hindering the practice of medicine by means of violence, which resulted in severe injuries to medical personnel.

Hung was admitted to Taipei Medical University’s Shuang Ho Hospital on May 28 last year, after developing symptoms of COVID-19, and was treated in an isolation ward at the hospital after testing positive for the disease.

On May 31, Hung walked out of the ward without permission and was confronted by two nurses, surnamed Tsai (蔡) and Chen (陳), who asked him to return. He later left again and approached another nurse surnamed Shih (施).

Hung asked Shih for directions before attacking her with a knife he had hidden, stabbing her in the back, chest, abdomen, waist and legs until she fell to the floor, court documents showed.

When Tsai and Chen rushed to help Shih, Hung stabbed Tsai in her upper abdomen, and Chen in her chest and the palm of her right hand, severely impairing the function of her hand, court documents showed.

A psychiatric evaluation to determine Hung’s mental state found no substantive evidence to indicate he was experiencing hallucinations or delusions that could have affected his perception of reality at the time of the incident, the court said.

It is possible that a previous negative experience with medical treatment had influenced Hung, as he appeared to be in control of his actions while committing the crime, the court said.

The ruling can be appealed.