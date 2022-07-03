Representatives observe police drills

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





Representatives from several countries on Thursday visited the National Police Agency (NPA) to observe its counterterrorism and security drills, the Ministry of the Interior said.

The visit was part of the ministry’s “police diplomacy” efforts to expand its reach to foreign police agencies.

The drills were conducted at the agency’s counterterrorism training center in Taoyuan’s Sinwu District (新屋) and attended by 43 representatives from 31 countries, it said.

Foreign representatives to Taiwan on Thursday watch a demonstration of the police force’s terrorism-response capabilities at the National Police Agency building in Taipei. Photo: CNA

The center covers 29 hectares and has training areas focused on hostage rescue, assault of fortified areas or buildings, counterterrorism, indoor and urban combat training, and airplane hostage rescue, Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) said.

The facilities are also used by Taiwan’s special forces, Chen said.

The agency’s training includes martial arts, the NPA said, adding that its members are also learning from international counterterrorism units.

The drills included an inspection of an underground explosive manufacturing plant and a hostage rescue drill, the agency said.

The drills involved members of the First Special Police Corps, the Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Aviation Police Bureau, as well as the police departments of Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan and Taichung, the NPA said.

The drills featured the NPA’s most advanced equipment, and the foreign guests were invited to try the weapons and participate in the drills, it said.

The drills demonstrated Taiwan’s capabilities in conducting counterterrorism and joint task force operations, the NPA said.