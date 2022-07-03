Subsidies offered to hotel guests to boost travel sector

Staff writer, with CNA





To help the Taiwanese travel sector recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tourism Bureau on Friday said that individual Taiwanese hotel guests would be eligible to receive subsidies to of up to NT$1,300 (US$43.73) per room per night starting on Friday next week.

The subsidies are to be in place until Dec. 15 as part of a NT$5.5 billion government stimulus package launched to boost the country’s tourism industry, which has been severely affected by COVID-19 travel restrictions for more than two years.

The subsidies are only available to nationals of Taiwan who register for the program with national identification cards, it said.

Individual travelers could be granted a subsidy of NT$800 per room per night for staying at a designated hotel on Sundays to Thursdays, with NT$500 provided to those who choose a star-rated or bike-friendly hotel, or who have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, the bureau said.

The program also offers subsidies to tour groups that include at least 15 people traveling for at least two days and one night, it said.

The amount of the group subsidy depends on factors such as places visited in each tour. For example, a group that visits at least two of 12 designated destinations, such as national parks or outying islands, could receive a NT$20,000 subsidy, it said.

Hotels designated within the stimulus program can be viewed online starting tomorrow at https://www.taiwanstay.net.tw.