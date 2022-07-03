Kaohsiung prosecutors are to appeal a seven-year-and-10-month sentence against a man in a fatal driving under the influence (DUI) case, a sentence the husband of the woman who was killed called “lenient.”
In sentencing Huang Tzu-yang (黃子洋) on Friday, the Kaohsiung District Court said that the death of a woman he hit last year while intoxicated did not constitute homicide.
Huang on Dec. 26 allegedly sped through a red light in the city’s Cianjin District (前金), hitting a woman and her husband, surnamed Lin (林), as they crossed an intersection with their two daughters.
Photo: Yu Ming-chin, Taipei Times
Lin’s wife died, while Lin was seriously injured with several major fractures, which has left him unable to work and he must also use a wheelchair, he told reporters.
Their eldest daughter underwent reconstructive surgery for injuries to her face and a fractured skull, he said, adding that all of her teeth were broken in the incident, and she lost most of her mental and physical capacities.
His youngest daughter was still struggling with emotional trauma, he said.
A test showed that Huang’s blood-alcohol level at the time was 1.24 milligrams per liter (mg/L), more than eight times the legal limit of 0.15mg/L.
Huang was also a repeat offender, with a prior DUI conviction, and was driving illegally, as his license had been suspended, prosecutors said.
Lin was angered by the ruling, calling it “lenient,” with prosecutors agreeing.
“Here is a drunk driver who took a life, yet the court still hands out a lenient sentence,” Lin said. “Our government has repeatedly said it has ‘zero tolerance for drunk driving.’ Is that just a slogan? This ruling is contrary to the expectations of our society.”
Kaohsiung prosecutors called the decision regrettable, adding in a statement that they would appeal, as the court only allowed Huang to be tried for DUI and not homicide.
In the final trial hearing last month, Lin told the court that his family was destroyed by Huang, and asked it to impose the maximum penalty on him.
“I hope to see this as the first DUI case in Taiwan in which the driver is given the death sentence, or at least life in prison,” Lin said at the time. “Maybe this can stop the criminal and heinous behavior of drunk drivers.”
In a separate case, a 27-year-old man was yesterday morning arrested on a DUI charge after he allegedly ran a red light and led police officers in a high-speed chase in Yilan City, police said.
The pursuit ended when the man’s vehicle collided with another at an intersection and caught fire, they said.
Police smelled alcohol on the driver when he exited the vehicle, and a breath alcohol test showed a blood alcohol level of 0.65mg/L, more than four times the legal limit, police said.
Police said that the man is a repeat offender with four previous DUI convictions.
In Taipei, a scooter rider surnamed Chen (陳) was killed when a 51-year-old man surnamed Hu (胡), driving a sport utility vehicle (SUV), yesterday morning at about 4am ran a red light at an intersection of Chengde Road Sec 5, police said.
Hu’s vehicle hit Chen, pinning him under the SUV, police said.
Hu also hit a vehicle driven by a person surnamed Liao (廖), who was seriously injured and was unconscious at the scene, police said.
Hu broke a leg and had minor bruises, and when extricated from the SUV, he spoke incoherently, they said.
A blood alcohol test showed no alcohol in his system, but police said they suspected he was under the influence of drugs and requested a urinalysis.
Hu faces charges of negligence resulting in death among other offenses, police said.
