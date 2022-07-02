Conservationists on Wednesday urged the Penghu County Government to ban the capture of Hemicentrotus pulcherrimus sea urchins.
The Maritime Citizen Foundation and the Environment and Animal Society of Taiwan said that their volunteer divers only found two specimens — near Jianshan (尖山) — when they surveyed the waters near the archipelago.
The groups estimated that the number of sea urchins living in the area has fallen from 200 million about 50 years ago to about 50,000 today.
Photo courtesy of the Maritime Citizen Foundation and the Environment and Animal Society of Taiwan
Even though whole sea urchins have largely disappeared from local markets, some fishers might catch them illegally, they said.
The county government’s conservation efforts are understaffed and therefore cannot enforce the regulations in place, foundation director-general Wang Hsiao-chan (王曉嬋) said.
If Penghu does not enact a ban soon, the maritime ecosystem off its coast would collapse, Wang said.
Society deputy director-general Chen Yu-min (陳玉敏) said that an efficient sea urchin conservation scheme would include fishing licenses that define quotas and a cap on the number of sea urchins that can be caught per year in a defined area.
An efficient scheme would also restrict when and where sea urchins can be caught, and what kind of boats fishers can use, Chen said.
Even though Penghu in 2007 set some restrictions, the local sea urchin population continued to decline sharply until at least 2018, when the county government shortened the fishing season from four months to two months, she said.
However, the restrictions do not restrict the area for fishing, and do not require fishers to obtain licenses and that they disclose how many sea urchins they have caught, she said, adding that those shortcomings render the current conservation scheme unenforceable.
Sea urchins are in such high demand that the whole adult population is usually depleted half a month after the season starts, she said.
A better protection scheme for sea urchins, which feed on seaweed, would also increase coral reef health, Chen added.
She said Penghu should emulate a scheme Pingtung County in 2005 implemented in Kenting National Park, where a survey in 2017 showed that there were on average 16.8 sea urchins per square meter, nearly matching its record sea urchin population density of 17 animals per square meter in 1984.
Sea urchin fishing should be banned off Penghu and people should refrain from eating the animals, the groups said.
Liya Chu (朱如茵), whose parents are New York-based Taiwanese restaurateurs, has been crowned the champion of US television cooking competition MasterChef Junior, after wowing the judges, including celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, with a feast of fusion cuisine. In the finale of the show’s eighth season, broadcast on Thursday, Chu walked away with US$100,000 after serving a spread of spiced duck breast with scallion pancakes and miso eggplant, followed by coconut pandan panna cotta with a passion fruit coulis and sesame tuille. Chu, who was 10 years old at the time of filming three years ago, faced off against then-11-year-old Grayson Price from
A university student has gained the spotlight for an interactive map he designed detailing all of China’s military bases and installations throughout the Indo-Pacific region. Soochow University music student Joseph Wen (溫約瑟), who calls himself an amateur military enthusiast, said he created the map to “help people better understand the cross-strait situation.” Wen originally posted the map online on June 14 last year, but it gained greater attention after he mentioned it during an appearance on a China Television talk show. On the show, Wen said he had gathered information on the locations from publicly available Web sites, as
RISK FACTORS: ‘We hope people can cooperate and endure it ... it is possibly the very important last mile,’ Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said Taiwan’s COVID-19 restrictions and mask regulations are to remain the same next month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The center reported 42,112 new local COVID-19 cases and 85 deaths, saying that the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has dropped to a new low this month. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said that the center is keeping COVID-19 restrictions and mask regulations the same due to the local virus situation, and an increase in the number of imported cases of the new Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 of SARS-CoV-2, among other risk factors. Easing
GLOBAL STRATEGY: Indo-Pacific alliances need reinforcement to prevent Chinese occupation of Taiwan, which would threaten Japan, Hawaii and Australia, Pompeo said The US should officially recognize Taiwan as a free, independent nation and establish official diplomatic ties, former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo told an event at the Hudson Institute in Washington on Friday. Every US president since Harry Truman has considered Taiwan’s existence to be of utmost importance to US national security, Pompeo said. Taiwan is a principal US partner in technology and economic matters, and if China were to capture Taiwan’s semiconductor supply chain, it would severely hamper the US economy, Pompeo said. Should China occupy Taiwan, it would severely weaken US influence in the Indo-Pacific region and its surrounding areas,