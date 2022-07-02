CECC outlines criteria for reinfection

ONE MONTH AFTER RECOVERY: The center said it would confirm such cases based on test results and symptoms assessed by a doctor, and ask them to quarantine again

Staff Writer, with CNA





People who develop COVID-19 symptoms again more than one month after initial recovery from the disease would be classified as a COVID-19 reinfection, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.

As the number of people who again test positive for COVID-19 three months after recovery has increased over the past few months, the CECC has set criteria to define reinfection, the center said.

Doctors can diagnose COVID-19 reinfection if a patient who has recovered one to three months earlier develops symptoms that are stronger than during their previous infection and tests positive in a rapid test or polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test with a Ct value of 27 or lower, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, told the center’s daily news briefing.

People who have recovered more than three months earlier, but have stronger symptoms than during their previous infection and test positive in a PCR test with a Ct value of 30 or lower might also be classified as reinfected, Lo said.

After confirming a reinfection case, the CECC would ask them to follow the usual procedure for COVID-19 cases, including quarantine requirements and medical services, Lo said.

The CDC would collect virus samples from reinfection cases for genome sequencing, Lo said.

Learning about the respective SARS-CoV-2 variant involved would help the CECC adjust its pandemic prevention measures, Lo added.

YESTERDAY’s CASES

Taiwan yesterday reported 35,699 new local COVID-19 cases and 121 deaths from the disease, the CECC said.

The people who died ranged in age from 18 to older than 90, including 116 people who had chronic illnesses or other severe diseases, and 55 who had not received a COVID-19 vaccine, it said.

Among them was an 18-year-old unvaccinated woman, who was bedridden due to a nervous system disease, Lo said.

She developed a fever on June 13 and upon admission to hospital, doctors found she had pneumonia, Lo said, adding that the woman died of pneumonia and respiratory failure on Tuesday.

Among all COVID-19 cases reported in Taiwan since the beginning of the pandemic, nine cases aged 13 to 18 had severe symptoms, Lo said, adding that four of them died from COVID-19-related complications.

Of the 3,738,008 domestic cases reported since January, 6,911 have been classified as severe and 9,093 as moderate, accounting for 0.18 percent and 0.24 percent respectively, CECC data showed.

All other cases were asymptomatic or mild, the CECC said.

Taichung yesterday reported the highest number of domestic cases, with 5,155, followed by New Taipei City with 5,070 and Kaohsiung with 4,453.

Taoyuan recorded 3,399 cases, Tainan 3,104, Taipei 2,823, Changhua County 2,420, Pingtung County 1,420, Yunlin County 986, Hsinchu County 896, Miaoli County 865, Nantou County 732, Hsinchu City 718 and Chiayi County 709.

Yilan County reported 642 cases, Hualien County 593, Chiayi City 492, Taitung County 448, Keelung 426, Penghu County 200, Kinmen County 118 and Lienchiang County 30.