‘Authoritarian intrusion’ to be kept out, Tsai says

LIBERAL CONGRESS: The president called on liberal parties worldwide to ‘work together and support one another,’ saying a progressive world order is needed

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwanese are determined to defend democracy despite increasing threats from China and would not cave to “authoritarian intrusion,” President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) told a global party congress on Thursday.

Speaking in her capacity as chairperson of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Tsai delivered a pre-recorded speech at the opening panel of Liberal International’s 63rd congress in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Established in 1947, Liberal International is a federation of political parties from around the world.

President Tsai Ing-wen speaks in a pre-recorded video on the opening day of Liberal International’s congress in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Thursday. Photo courtesy of the Democratic Progressive Party via CNA

The DPP became a member in 1994.

Tsai accused Beijing of seeking to corrode the democratic way of life that Taiwanese cherish.

While Taiwan has faced increasingly aggressive threats from China over the past few years, “Taiwanese are not shying away from authoritarian intrusion,” she said. “We are meeting these challenges head-on, and fighting against domestic and external forces seeking to undermine our democracy.”

Tsai called on liberal party members around the world to unite to fight “authoritarian regimes’ attempts to infiltrate our democratic institutions, and erode human rights and civic space.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has demonstrated that authoritarian regimes would use any methods at their disposal to reach their expansionist goals, she said, adding that reconstruction of a liberal world order is necessary.

“What authoritarian regimes do best is divide and conquer,” Tsai said. “Only when we work together and support one another can we succeed in combating the expansionist goals of authoritarian regimes.”

Taiwan is ready to boost its collaborations with the international community, and work with likeminded nations to safeguard the liberal and democratic world order, she said.

The congress, which began in the Bulgarian capital yesterday, is to conclude tomorrow.