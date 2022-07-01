Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





POLITICS

Candidate defends property

The Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) Kaohsiung mayoral candidate, Ko Chih-en (柯志恩), yesterday confirmed that she owns properties in the US, which she said that she declared to the Control Yuan. The public servant property declaration she made in November 2019 showed that she has a 556.88m2 plot and a 442.25m2 location in San Jose, California. “I acted appropriately and was aboveboard, used my own name and made a declaration according to the law,” she wrote on Facebook in response to criticism that cast doubt over her loyalty to Kaohsiung. She said that her husband has been working in the US, so the couple bought the property there, adding that “people should not attack a candidate’s family.”

WEATHER

Storm to bring rain: CWB

A tropical depression in the South China Sea has developed into a tropical storm that could bring rain starting today, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. Forecasts show that the storm would not directly affect Taiwan proper, and would veer northwest as it approaches the area between Hong Kong and Hainan Island in China. Chaba and another tropical depression east of the Philippines have produced a large low-pressure area that would bring unstable weather over the next week, CWB forecaster Lin Ting-yi (林定宜) said. From today, there will be a chance of rain or thundershowers throughout the day in the south, while the north would see mostly cloudy skies with a chance of afternoon showers, Lin said, adding that strengthening southwesterly winds will next week bring another bout of wet weather.

GOVERNMENT

Joseph Wu quarantined

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) has tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantined at home, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. Ministry deputy spokesman Tsuei Ching-lin (崔靜麟) said that Wu would attend to official business while quarantined at home. On Wednesday, the Presidential Office reported four new COVID-19 cases, including National Security Council Secretary-General Wellington Koo (顧立雄) and council adviser Chen Chun-lin (陳俊麟). The four cases had no contact with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Vice President William Lai (賴清德) or other officials at the office, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said. The Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a statement that Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花), Koo’s wife, tested negative using a rapid COVID-19 test and was in good health.

SOCIETY

Pride to celebrate 20 years

The 20th anniversary of the Taiwan LGBT Pride parade in Taipei is to be celebrated with a series of events throughout October and early November, organizers said on Tuesday. The anniversary events are to include an exhibition and a series of market fairs, the Taiwan Rainbow Civil Action Association said. Under the theme “An Unlimited Future,” the exhibition at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park from Oct. 1 to Nov. 6 is to feature highlights of the two decades since the nation’s first pride parade, it said. The market fairs are to be held on the weekends of Oct. 1 and 15, highlighting groups and vendors that support the LGBTIQ+ community, it said, adding that a forum is also being planned for October. Taiwan LGBT+ Pride would also return with an in-person march on Oct. 29, it said.