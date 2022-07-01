POLITICS
Candidate defends property
The Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) Kaohsiung mayoral candidate, Ko Chih-en (柯志恩), yesterday confirmed that she owns properties in the US, which she said that she declared to the Control Yuan. The public servant property declaration she made in November 2019 showed that she has a 556.88m2 plot and a 442.25m2 location in San Jose, California. “I acted appropriately and was aboveboard, used my own name and made a declaration according to the law,” she wrote on Facebook in response to criticism that cast doubt over her loyalty to Kaohsiung. She said that her husband has been working in the US, so the couple bought the property there, adding that “people should not attack a candidate’s family.”
WEATHER
Storm to bring rain: CWB
A tropical depression in the South China Sea has developed into a tropical storm that could bring rain starting today, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. Forecasts show that the storm would not directly affect Taiwan proper, and would veer northwest as it approaches the area between Hong Kong and Hainan Island in China. Chaba and another tropical depression east of the Philippines have produced a large low-pressure area that would bring unstable weather over the next week, CWB forecaster Lin Ting-yi (林定宜) said. From today, there will be a chance of rain or thundershowers throughout the day in the south, while the north would see mostly cloudy skies with a chance of afternoon showers, Lin said, adding that strengthening southwesterly winds will next week bring another bout of wet weather.
GOVERNMENT
Joseph Wu quarantined
Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) has tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantined at home, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. Ministry deputy spokesman Tsuei Ching-lin (崔靜麟) said that Wu would attend to official business while quarantined at home. On Wednesday, the Presidential Office reported four new COVID-19 cases, including National Security Council Secretary-General Wellington Koo (顧立雄) and council adviser Chen Chun-lin (陳俊麟). The four cases had no contact with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Vice President William Lai (賴清德) or other officials at the office, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said. The Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a statement that Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花), Koo’s wife, tested negative using a rapid COVID-19 test and was in good health.
SOCIETY
Pride to celebrate 20 years
The 20th anniversary of the Taiwan LGBT Pride parade in Taipei is to be celebrated with a series of events throughout October and early November, organizers said on Tuesday. The anniversary events are to include an exhibition and a series of market fairs, the Taiwan Rainbow Civil Action Association said. Under the theme “An Unlimited Future,” the exhibition at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park from Oct. 1 to Nov. 6 is to feature highlights of the two decades since the nation’s first pride parade, it said. The market fairs are to be held on the weekends of Oct. 1 and 15, highlighting groups and vendors that support the LGBTIQ+ community, it said, adding that a forum is also being planned for October. Taiwan LGBT+ Pride would also return with an in-person march on Oct. 29, it said.
Liya Chu (朱如茵), whose parents are New York-based Taiwanese restaurateurs, has been crowned the champion of US television cooking competition MasterChef Junior, after wowing the judges, including celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, with a feast of fusion cuisine. In the finale of the show’s eighth season, broadcast on Thursday, Chu walked away with US$100,000 after serving a spread of spiced duck breast with scallion pancakes and miso eggplant, followed by coconut pandan panna cotta with a passion fruit coulis and sesame tuille. Chu, who was 10 years old at the time of filming three years ago, faced off against then-11-year-old Grayson Price from
A university student has gained the spotlight for an interactive map he designed detailing all of China’s military bases and installations throughout the Indo-Pacific region. Soochow University music student Joseph Wen (溫約瑟), who calls himself an amateur military enthusiast, said he created the map to “help people better understand the cross-strait situation.” Wen originally posted the map online on June 14 last year, but it gained greater attention after he mentioned it during an appearance on a China Television talk show. On the show, Wen said he had gathered information on the locations from publicly available Web sites, as
RISK FACTORS: ‘We hope people can cooperate and endure it ... it is possibly the very important last mile,’ Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said Taiwan’s COVID-19 restrictions and mask regulations are to remain the same next month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The center reported 42,112 new local COVID-19 cases and 85 deaths, saying that the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has dropped to a new low this month. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said that the center is keeping COVID-19 restrictions and mask regulations the same due to the local virus situation, and an increase in the number of imported cases of the new Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 of SARS-CoV-2, among other risk factors. Easing
GLOBAL STRATEGY: Indo-Pacific alliances need reinforcement to prevent Chinese occupation of Taiwan, which would threaten Japan, Hawaii and Australia, Pompeo said The US should officially recognize Taiwan as a free, independent nation and establish official diplomatic ties, former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo told an event at the Hudson Institute in Washington on Friday. Every US president since Harry Truman has considered Taiwan’s existence to be of utmost importance to US national security, Pompeo said. Taiwan is a principal US partner in technology and economic matters, and if China were to capture Taiwan’s semiconductor supply chain, it would severely hamper the US economy, Pompeo said. Should China occupy Taiwan, it would severely weaken US influence in the Indo-Pacific region and its surrounding areas,