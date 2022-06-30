Taiwan not invited to Marcos Jr’s inauguration

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan has not been invited to today’s inauguration of Philippine president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Ministry of Foreign Affairs deputy spokesman Tsuei Ching-lin (崔靜麟) said yesterday.

Manila has notified Taipei that no Taiwanese government representatives would be invited to today’s inauguration ceremony.

The Philippines has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, and instead recognizes China.

Philippine president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr speaks at a news conference in Metro Manila, Philippines, on May 23. Photo: Reuters

Despite the lack of an invitation, Taiwan’s representative office in Manila has passed on President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) congratulations to Marcos Jr, Tsuei said.

Former minister of health and welfare Yeh Ching-chuan (葉金川) in 2010 attended the inauguration of former Philippine president Benigno Aquino III in a personal capacity and passed on a congratulatory message from then-president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九).

It was the last time that a former or serving Taiwanese government official had attended the inauguration of a Philippine president.

The Philippines is an important country in the government’s New Southbound Policy, and both nations have maintained close trade, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges over the years, the ministry said.

There are about 150,000 Philippine migrant workers in Taiwan and bilateral trade from January to April rose 20.6 percent annually, with two-way trade volume reaching US$9 billion last year, it said.

The ministry said that it was looking forward to working closely with the new Philippine government to forge closer exchanges on all fronts for the benefit of both nations.

The inauguration of Marcos Jr as the 17th president of the Philippines is scheduled to take place at about noon at the National Museum of Fine Arts in Manila.

Marcos Jr was elected in a landslide on May 9, garnering nearly 60 percent of the vote.

The 64-year-old, who served as a senator from 2010 to 2016, is the second child and only son of former Philippine president Ferdinand Marco and Imelda Romualdez Marcos.