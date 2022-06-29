President urges new generals to defend Taiwan

UNIQUE PROMOTION: Major General Hsiao Jen-chin became Taiwan’s first female air force general at a ceremony presided over by President Tsai Ing-wen

Staff writer, with CNA





President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday called on newly promoted generals to continue improving their ability to safeguard national security and to demonstrate their resolve to defend Taiwan.

Tsai made the remarks during a ceremony for 25 newly promoted generals at the Ministry of National Defense in Taipei.

She thanked the officers for their efforts and urged them not to become complacent amid the challenges the nation faces, such as unpredictable global circumstances and the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Tsai Ing-wen attends a ceremony for 25 newly promoted generals at the Ministry of National Defense in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Tian Yu-hua, Taipei Times

She urged them to “let the world see our resolve to defend the nation.”

Tsai also thanked the newly promoted generals for their support of the government’s plans to launch domestically built military aircraft and naval vessels.

Their efforts have helped elevate the nation’s defense capabilities, she said.

The generals were promoted in the first half of this year. The promotions of senior military personnel used to be carried out at ceremonies held twice a year, but would be conducted at monthly events following a legal amendment passed last month.

Six of the officers were promoted to lieutenant general or vice admiral. The other 19 were promoted to major general or rear admiral.

Major General Hsiao Jen-chin (蕭人瑾), who became Taiwan’s first female air force general, told reporters at the ceremony that the increasing number of female officers in senior positions in the military shows that professional competence has nothing to do with gender.

Instead, it is about an individual’s efforts and commitment to the military, Hsiao said, adding that she believes there will be more female generals in the air force.