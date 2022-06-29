President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday called on newly promoted generals to continue improving their ability to safeguard national security and to demonstrate their resolve to defend Taiwan.
Tsai made the remarks during a ceremony for 25 newly promoted generals at the Ministry of National Defense in Taipei.
She thanked the officers for their efforts and urged them not to become complacent amid the challenges the nation faces, such as unpredictable global circumstances and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photo: Tian Yu-hua, Taipei Times
She urged them to “let the world see our resolve to defend the nation.”
Tsai also thanked the newly promoted generals for their support of the government’s plans to launch domestically built military aircraft and naval vessels.
Their efforts have helped elevate the nation’s defense capabilities, she said.
The generals were promoted in the first half of this year. The promotions of senior military personnel used to be carried out at ceremonies held twice a year, but would be conducted at monthly events following a legal amendment passed last month.
Six of the officers were promoted to lieutenant general or vice admiral. The other 19 were promoted to major general or rear admiral.
Major General Hsiao Jen-chin (蕭人瑾), who became Taiwan’s first female air force general, told reporters at the ceremony that the increasing number of female officers in senior positions in the military shows that professional competence has nothing to do with gender.
Instead, it is about an individual’s efforts and commitment to the military, Hsiao said, adding that she believes there will be more female generals in the air force.
Liya Chu (朱如茵), whose parents are New York-based Taiwanese restaurateurs, has been crowned the champion of US television cooking competition MasterChef Junior, after wowing the judges, including celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, with a feast of fusion cuisine. In the finale of the show’s eighth season, broadcast on Thursday, Chu walked away with US$100,000 after serving a spread of spiced duck breast with scallion pancakes and miso eggplant, followed by coconut pandan panna cotta with a passion fruit coulis and sesame tuille. Chu, who was 10 years old at the time of filming three years ago, faced off against then-11-year-old Grayson Price from
A university student has gained the spotlight for an interactive map he designed detailing all of China’s military bases and installations throughout the Indo-Pacific region. Soochow University music student Joseph Wen (溫約瑟), who calls himself an amateur military enthusiast, said he created the map to “help people better understand the cross-strait situation.” Wen originally posted the map online on June 14 last year, but it gained greater attention after he mentioned it during an appearance on a China Television talk show. On the show, Wen said he had gathered information on the locations from publicly available Web sites, as
GLOBAL STRATEGY: Indo-Pacific alliances need reinforcement to prevent Chinese occupation of Taiwan, which would threaten Japan, Hawaii and Australia, Pompeo said The US should officially recognize Taiwan as a free, independent nation and establish official diplomatic ties, former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo told an event at the Hudson Institute in Washington on Friday. Every US president since Harry Truman has considered Taiwan’s existence to be of utmost importance to US national security, Pompeo said. Taiwan is a principal US partner in technology and economic matters, and if China were to capture Taiwan’s semiconductor supply chain, it would severely hamper the US economy, Pompeo said. Should China occupy Taiwan, it would severely weaken US influence in the Indo-Pacific region and its surrounding areas,
Opening-day ticket sales for a horror exhibition at the Tainan Art Museum were suspended twice on Saturday as the show attracted too many visitors. Titled “Ghosts and Hells: The Underworld in Asian art,” the exhibition runs until Oct. 16. It is the local version of a show that debuted at the Musee du quai Branly-Jacques Chirac in Paris. It was planned and curated by Julien Rousseau. The Tainan museum said that within an hour of its doors opening, more than 1,000 people had entered the exhibition. By noon, 3,000 physical and virtual tickets had been sold, while the museum had more than 4,000