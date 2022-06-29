Taiwan received only 78.5 hours of sunshine last month, about half the average for May, due to the frequent arrival of rain fronts during the plum rain season, the Central Weather Bureau told a news conference yesterday.
It was also the lowest number of sunshine hours the bureau has recorded for May, bureau Weather Forecast Center Director Lu Kuo-chen (呂國臣) said.
The plum rain season this year began around the middle of last month after the summer monsoon started affecting the South China Sea, Lu said.
Photo: CNA
The Pacific high-pressure system, a dominant influence in summer, had been weak from then until the middle of this month, Lu said, adding that summer did not begin in Taiwan until the second half of this month.
This year’s plum rain season was different from that of last year, as three rain fronts arrived on May 12, May 23 and June 3, Lu said.
“Each front brought rain that lasted for about four to five days, lowering temperatures nationwide,” he said.
Days of rain further shortened sunshine hours last month from the average of 148.8 hours to only 78.5 hours, Lu said.
The average amount of rainfall last month and this month so far is about 497.2mm, which is within the normal range, Lu said.
“Overall, rainfall in the north was more than that in the south, while rainfall last month exceeded that of this month,” Lu said.
The average amount of rainfall during the plum rain season generally reaches about 450mm to 500mm, which is about 20 percent of the total rainfall throughout the year, the bureau said.
Last month’s rainfall was the sixth-highest for May, while the number of rainy days last month was the fourth highest.
The bureau’s weather stations on Pengjia Islet (彭佳嶼), at Anbu (鞍部) and in Keelung also recorded the highest amount of rainfall for May since their establishment, Lu said.
The average temperature last month was 26.2°C, the fifth-lowest temperature on record for May, he said, adding that it was also the lowest average temperature in May recorded since 2000.
Liya Chu (朱如茵), whose parents are New York-based Taiwanese restaurateurs, has been crowned the champion of US television cooking competition MasterChef Junior, after wowing the judges, including celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, with a feast of fusion cuisine. In the finale of the show’s eighth season, broadcast on Thursday, Chu walked away with US$100,000 after serving a spread of spiced duck breast with scallion pancakes and miso eggplant, followed by coconut pandan panna cotta with a passion fruit coulis and sesame tuille. Chu, who was 10 years old at the time of filming three years ago, faced off against then-11-year-old Grayson Price from
A university student has gained the spotlight for an interactive map he designed detailing all of China’s military bases and installations throughout the Indo-Pacific region. Soochow University music student Joseph Wen (溫約瑟), who calls himself an amateur military enthusiast, said he created the map to “help people better understand the cross-strait situation.” Wen originally posted the map online on June 14 last year, but it gained greater attention after he mentioned it during an appearance on a China Television talk show. On the show, Wen said he had gathered information on the locations from publicly available Web sites, as
GLOBAL STRATEGY: Indo-Pacific alliances need reinforcement to prevent Chinese occupation of Taiwan, which would threaten Japan, Hawaii and Australia, Pompeo said The US should officially recognize Taiwan as a free, independent nation and establish official diplomatic ties, former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo told an event at the Hudson Institute in Washington on Friday. Every US president since Harry Truman has considered Taiwan’s existence to be of utmost importance to US national security, Pompeo said. Taiwan is a principal US partner in technology and economic matters, and if China were to capture Taiwan’s semiconductor supply chain, it would severely hamper the US economy, Pompeo said. Should China occupy Taiwan, it would severely weaken US influence in the Indo-Pacific region and its surrounding areas,
Opening-day ticket sales for a horror exhibition at the Tainan Art Museum were suspended twice on Saturday as the show attracted too many visitors. Titled “Ghosts and Hells: The Underworld in Asian art,” the exhibition runs until Oct. 16. It is the local version of a show that debuted at the Musee du quai Branly-Jacques Chirac in Paris. It was planned and curated by Julien Rousseau. The Tainan museum said that within an hour of its doors opening, more than 1,000 people had entered the exhibition. By noon, 3,000 physical and virtual tickets had been sold, while the museum had more than 4,000