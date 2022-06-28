Report urges response to ‘long COVID-19’ in children

By Hsieh Chun-lin and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The legislature’s Legislative Research Bureau called on authorities to take measures in response to the development of “long COVID-19” in children.

Citing data from the American Academy of Pediatrics, the committee said that as much as 10 percent of the 13 million children in the US infected with COVID-19 developed long COVID-19, the bureau said in a report released earlier this month.

Children who develop long COVID-19 experience various unusual symptoms, and authorities should plan for treatment of those affected when drafting policies and annual budgets, it said.

A woman holding a child walks outside Yuan’s General Hospital in Kaohsiung on May 16 where a special service had been set up to test and treat children for COVID-19. Photo: CNA

Although it is less common among children than adults, in some cases, children develop symptoms that last for one or more months following their initial recovery from the disease, it said.

Long COVID-19 is still not clearly defined, but doctors have observed more than 200 symptoms in people who have recovered from COVID-19 that are being seen as related to the phenomenon, it said.

Commonly reported symptoms include headache, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, sleep disturbance, abdominal pain, muscle or joint pain, nasal congestion or runny nose, cough, chest tightness or pain, loss of appetite or weight, smell disturbance or loss of smell, and skin rashes, it said.

“Children might have difficulty describing the issues they experience, which might cause symptoms to be ignored,” it said.

“Authorities should invest resources to address it as soon as possible, and conduct large-scale long-term research on long COVID-19,” it added.

Studies show that although most children only develop mild symptoms from a COVID-19 infection, among those that have long COVID-19, 66 to 75 percent need about three months to fully recover, it said.

Due to its uncertain symptoms, many parents are unaware if their children are affected by it, and many pediatricians are unsure how to treat it, the report said.

The bureau said that health officials should keep a database of children with COVID-19 as soon as possible, to aid long-term study of long COVID-19.

The commission said that the US has recognized long COVID-19, and made treatment resources available through the Americans With Disabilities Act.