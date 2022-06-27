Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





DEFENSE

Deputy’s Facebook hacked

The Ministry of National Defense yesterday said that Deputy Minister of National Defense Bo Hong-hui’s (柏鴻輝) Facebook page had been hacked and was used to post an advertisement for a secondhand dehumidifier. “I am selling a dehumidifier, which I hardly use. The machine is well-preserved and functions normally,” the post said. The ministry took firewall security measures as soon as it was informed of the matter, it said, adding that military personnel do not handle confidential matters on Facebook or other social media.

WEATHER

More heat, rain this week

More hot weather is forecast for this week with a high chance of afternoon thundershowers, the Central Weather Bureau said. Temperatures yesterday reached 32°C across the nation, while highs in Hualien, Kaohsiung and Pingtung were expected to hit 36°C, bureau forecaster Chen I-hsiu (陳伊秀) said. Although the high-pressure system over Taiwan is expected to weaken, weather conditions are likely to remain the same in the early part of the week, with high temperatures and a chance of afternoon thunderstorms, she said. As the system begins to move northward on Wednesday, the south and east of Taiwan could experience showers, she said. Chen added that the bureau is also monitoring the possibility of a tropical disturbance in the South China Sea, east of the Philippines, between Thursday and Saturday.

ASTRONOMY

July a treat for stargazers

There are to be several promising celestial events next month, including the largest “super” full moon of the year and five meteor showers, the Taipei Astronomical Museum said. The super moon is to take place on July 14, reaching its fullest at 2:38am, the museum said, adding that it would be the second and last “super” full moon of the year. Four small to medium-sized meteor showers are also to peak between July 28 and 30 — the Southern Delta Aquariids, the Alpha Capricornids, the Alpha Pisces Australids and the Gamma Draconids. The most prolific among these is the Southern Delta Aquariids, which could produce 25 shooting stars per hour, the museum said, adding that the best time to view the meteor showers is between 10pm and sunrise. The museum encouraged astronomy buffs to also follow the Perseids, one of the largest meteor showers of the year, which becomes active on Thursday next week and peaks on Aug. 13.

CULTURE

Ipay Wilang recognized

A posthumous citation from President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was presented to Ipay Wilang, the last preserver of indigenous facial tattoos designated by the government, at a memorial service in her home village of Tawsay, Hualien County, on Saturday. Tsai praised the late Sediq elder’s contribution to preserving indigenous facial tattoos and enriching the country’s intangible cultural heritage. Ipay Wilang died on June 18. Although her registered birthday was April 1, 1922, Lo Mei-ching (羅美菁), head of the New Taipei City Indigenous Peoples Department, said Ipay Wilang was 106 years old, because many newborns were in the past registered long after birth. Ipay Wilang was also awarded a First Class Award for Contributions to Indigenous Peoples by the Council of Indigenous Peoples in recognition of her status as a living cultural treasure, a title she was given in 2016. The citation and award were received by Ipay Wilang’s daughter, Kimi Uwy.