DEFENSE
Deputy’s Facebook hacked
The Ministry of National Defense yesterday said that Deputy Minister of National Defense Bo Hong-hui’s (柏鴻輝) Facebook page had been hacked and was used to post an advertisement for a secondhand dehumidifier. “I am selling a dehumidifier, which I hardly use. The machine is well-preserved and functions normally,” the post said. The ministry took firewall security measures as soon as it was informed of the matter, it said, adding that military personnel do not handle confidential matters on Facebook or other social media.
WEATHER
More heat, rain this week
More hot weather is forecast for this week with a high chance of afternoon thundershowers, the Central Weather Bureau said. Temperatures yesterday reached 32°C across the nation, while highs in Hualien, Kaohsiung and Pingtung were expected to hit 36°C, bureau forecaster Chen I-hsiu (陳伊秀) said. Although the high-pressure system over Taiwan is expected to weaken, weather conditions are likely to remain the same in the early part of the week, with high temperatures and a chance of afternoon thunderstorms, she said. As the system begins to move northward on Wednesday, the south and east of Taiwan could experience showers, she said. Chen added that the bureau is also monitoring the possibility of a tropical disturbance in the South China Sea, east of the Philippines, between Thursday and Saturday.
ASTRONOMY
July a treat for stargazers
There are to be several promising celestial events next month, including the largest “super” full moon of the year and five meteor showers, the Taipei Astronomical Museum said. The super moon is to take place on July 14, reaching its fullest at 2:38am, the museum said, adding that it would be the second and last “super” full moon of the year. Four small to medium-sized meteor showers are also to peak between July 28 and 30 — the Southern Delta Aquariids, the Alpha Capricornids, the Alpha Pisces Australids and the Gamma Draconids. The most prolific among these is the Southern Delta Aquariids, which could produce 25 shooting stars per hour, the museum said, adding that the best time to view the meteor showers is between 10pm and sunrise. The museum encouraged astronomy buffs to also follow the Perseids, one of the largest meteor showers of the year, which becomes active on Thursday next week and peaks on Aug. 13.
CULTURE
Ipay Wilang recognized
A posthumous citation from President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was presented to Ipay Wilang, the last preserver of indigenous facial tattoos designated by the government, at a memorial service in her home village of Tawsay, Hualien County, on Saturday. Tsai praised the late Sediq elder’s contribution to preserving indigenous facial tattoos and enriching the country’s intangible cultural heritage. Ipay Wilang died on June 18. Although her registered birthday was April 1, 1922, Lo Mei-ching (羅美菁), head of the New Taipei City Indigenous Peoples Department, said Ipay Wilang was 106 years old, because many newborns were in the past registered long after birth. Ipay Wilang was also awarded a First Class Award for Contributions to Indigenous Peoples by the Council of Indigenous Peoples in recognition of her status as a living cultural treasure, a title she was given in 2016. The citation and award were received by Ipay Wilang’s daughter, Kimi Uwy.
‘HIDDEN GEM’: The city earned plaudits for its low crime rate, world-class healthcare system, cheap cost of living and easy public transportation Taipei has been named the 10th best city in the world for quality of living in an annual survey by the editors of Monocle, a UK-based global affairs and lifestyle magazine. The survey, which is to be published in the magazine’s July/August issue, selected the world’s top 25 cities based on factors including cost of living, retail, hospitality, culture and access to green spaces, as well as feedback from Monocle correspondents. Taipei’s 10th place finish was one place down from a year earlier. The survey ranked Copenhagen as the world’s best city, with Zurich, Lisbon, Helsinki and Stockholm rounding out the top five.
GLOBAL STRATEGY: Indo-Pacific alliances need reinforcement to prevent Chinese occupation of Taiwan, which would threaten Japan, Hawaii and Australia, Pompeo said The US should officially recognize Taiwan as a free, independent nation and establish official diplomatic ties, former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo told an event at the Hudson Institute in Washington on Friday. Every US president since Harry Truman has considered Taiwan’s existence to be of utmost importance to US national security, Pompeo said. Taiwan is a principal US partner in technology and economic matters, and if China were to capture Taiwan’s semiconductor supply chain, it would severely hamper the US economy, Pompeo said. Should China occupy Taiwan, it would severely weaken US influence in the Indo-Pacific region and its surrounding areas,
NO COMORBIDITIES: The girl died of encephalitis, the sixth COVID-19-related death of the disease this year and 19th death of a child from the virus, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 52,213 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases and 171 deaths from the virus, including a four-year-old girl, who had been diagnosed with encephalitis, and a 19-year-old man, who had underlying health conditions. “The caseloads are usually higher on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, but they [yesterday] fell 7.3 percent from the day before,” Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said. Chuang, who is the CECC’s spokesman, said that most cities and counties reported a drop in new cases, and the CECC expects fewer than 50,000 new cases today. The center said that 150 of
LIMIT: The CECC has capped the number of weekly arrivals to 25,000, which critics said has limited the number of available flights and caused ticket prices to soar The government is not likely to raise the cap on the number of inbound travelers before the end of this month, despite the apparent effect on the number of inbound flights, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said yesterday. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday last week eased quarantine rules for inbound travelers, who must undergo three days of home quarantine upon arrival and spend another four days in self-initiated disease prevention. It also capped the number of inbound travelers to 25,000 per week. The weekly limit has drawn criticism that it has limited the number of flights