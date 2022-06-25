Lee Ming-che denied by US

Staff writer, with CNA





A request by democracy advocate Lee Ming-che (李明哲) to visit the US was rejected on Thursday due to the country’s COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

Lee — who in April was released from prison in China after serving a five-year term for “subversion of state power” — would be unable to visit the country because the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not recognize the Chinese-made ZF2001 vaccine he received in prison, said the China Aid Association, a US-based non-governmental organization that supports prisoners of conscience in China.

The CDC wrote in its rejection notice that Lee’s trip is “not required to preserve health and safety,” association president Bob Fu (傅希秋) said.

Democracy advocate Lee Ming-che, left, speaks at a news conference alongside his wife, Lee Ching-yu, at the legislature in Taipei on May 10. Photo: Sam Yeh, AFP

Fu wrote on social media that it was regrettable, because Lee had intended to make his first overseas trip after his return to Taiwan, seeking to raise awareness about human rights abuses and prisoners of conscience in China.

Lee was to visit Texas and Washington from Thursday until July 10. During his stay in the US capital, he was to have attended the International Religious Freedom Summit and visited the US Department of State, the US Congress and the US Congressional-Executive Commission on China, among others, to thank them for their support, Fu said.

Lee’s US visa application process was more complicated than for other Taiwanese, as he could not apply through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization due to his previous prison sentence, Fu said.

Instead, Lee had to apply via the American Institute in Taiwan, which issued his visa and applied on his behalf, with the CDC expected to waive his vaccination requirement, Fu said.

Lee is looking for other opportunities to visit the US, Fu added.

Lee, 47, went missing in March 2017 after he traveled to China’s Guangdong Province from Macau to visit friends. Ten days later, he was confirmed to have been arrested by Chinese authorities on suspicion of “harming China’s national security.” He was later sentenced to five years in prison on a conviction of subversion of state power.

At the time of his arrest, Lee worked at Wenshan Community College in Taipei.

Lee had been sharing with Chinese Taiwan’s experiences in establishing a democracy through online discussions and by participating in efforts to help families of China’s jailed dissidents.

Lee’s return to Taiwan marked an end to a high-profile case that had drawn international media coverage and was closely watched in Taiwan.

Lee was the first Taiwanese to be charged with and convicted of subversion of state power in China.