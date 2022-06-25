Missile propellant plant opened

LOCAL DESIGN: The new facility in Pingtung would help meet the armed forces’ demand for production of missiles, as well as facilitate further propellant research

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan’s first locally designed and built manufacturing facility to produce missile propellant was officially opened at a ceremony in Pingtung County yesterday, the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology said.

The new plant at the institute’s Jiupeng-area facilities in Pingtung’s Manzhou Township (滿州) will help meet the armed forces’ demand for mass production of missiles, as well as facilitate further research and development of rocket propellants, the institute said in a statement.

It took three years to build the NT$540 million (US$18.16 million) facility, which houses a 300 gallon (1,364 liter) mixer, a 50 gallon mixer and storage units, it said.

Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology president Art Chang, center, and other institute executives attend a ceremony to open a missile propellant factory in Pingtung County yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology

It is part of the institute’s project to produce and develop new missiles as Taiwan boosts its air and naval defense capabilities, it said.

As propellant mixers are considered strategic equipment in several countries and exports are restricted, the institute worked with more than 30 companies in Taiwan to build the facility, the statement said.

The 300 gallon mixer has several safety mechanisms, including an internal fire-suppression system, infrared monitoring and a system to warn if temperatures, vibrations or other factors are irregular, it said.