Rules to control air pollution from steelmakers in Taichung would be the strictest in Taiwan, the city said on Tuesday.
The latest proposed ordinances marked the third time the Taichung City Government is to bolster environmental regulations for the steel industry, which is the second-biggest contributor to air pollution in its jurisdiction, Taichung Environmental Protection Bureau Director Chen Hung-yi (陳宏益) said in a news release.
The regulations — which Taichung previewed on June 9 — have been submitted to the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) for approval, Chen said, adding that the city aims to promulgate them before the end of the year.
Photo: Chen Chien-chih, Taipei Times
The proposed rules target harmful substances emitted by the steel industry — including dioxin, sulfur oxides, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter — by imposing more stringent limits, he said.
The cap on dioxin would be lowered to an average of 0.2 nanograms per cubic meter when measured at 0°C, down from the current limit of 0.4 nanograms, he said.
The rules apply to emissions from sintering plants and electric arc furnaces, which are the main sources of pollution in the steel manufacturing process, he said.
The proposed ordinances include three-year grace periods for steel operations to upgrade equipment before they could be fined for contravening the new standards, he said.
The proposed regulations say that air pollution is to be measured using samples collected monthly from multiple sites, instead of a single measurement at a fixed location, which would avoid penalizing a factory for a single bad reading, he said.
The city government has already activated a program to help steelmakers upgrade their equipment to reduce pollution or transition away from the industry, he said.
Taichung would prioritize enforcing rules for state-owned and large enterprises over privately owned and smaller ones, he said.
The current regulations are working, as the average particulate matter reading in the city this year through Monday was 1.4 micrograms, the lowest in 16 years, Chen said, citing EPA data.
ALARM GROWS: US officials are concerned that China’s claim that the Taiwan Strait is an internal waterway is a deliberate effort to muddy the legal status of Taiwan US President Joe Biden’s administration has decided to reject a vague new assertion by China that the Taiwan Strait is not “international waters” and is increasingly concerned the stance could result in more frequent challenges at sea for Taiwan, people familiar with the matter said. Chinese officials have made such remarks repeatedly in meetings with US counterparts over the past few months. In the past, while China regularly protested US military moves in the Taiwan Strait, the legal status of the waters was not a regular talking point in meetings with US officials. The timing of the assertion is causing alarm within the
TAIPEI PROTEST INSTIGATED: Taiwanese unification advocates gathered at the Japan association office, urged on by the Chinese media, an official said A national security official earlier this week warned of Beijing’s “trifecta” strategy of intimidating other countries, after Japan was rebuked for reportedly planning to station an active-duty defense attache at the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association over the summer. The Sankei Shimbun on June 4 reported that the Japanese Ministry of Defense was for the first time considering dispatching a serving civilian rather than a retired official to the association amid intensifying Chinese pressure in the Taiwan Strait. Tokyo has traditionally sent a retired military officer to serve as an unofficial liaison at the association, the newspaper said. Although Tokyo declined to comment officially on
‘HIDDEN GEM’: The city earned plaudits for its low crime rate, world-class healthcare system, cheap cost of living and easy public transportation Taipei has been named the 10th best city in the world for quality of living in an annual survey by the editors of Monocle, a UK-based global affairs and lifestyle magazine. The survey, which is to be published in the magazine’s July/August issue, selected the world’s top 25 cities based on factors including cost of living, retail, hospitality, culture and access to green spaces, as well as feedback from Monocle correspondents. Taipei’s 10th place finish was one place down from a year earlier. The survey ranked Copenhagen as the world’s best city, with Zurich, Lisbon, Helsinki and Stockholm rounding out the top five.
INSUFFICIENT CAPACITY: Wetlands, mountains and dense urban areas would impede a military that lacks the ability to conduct an amphibious invasion, experts said On Taiwan’s tiny Penghu islands, the missile bases that sit next to white-sand beaches and bustling fish markets are a visceral reminder of the constant threat of attack from China. Despite the huge military discrepancy between the two sides, many analysts believe that Taiwan’s location, inhospitable terrain and US support would make a full-scale invasion extremely difficult for China — and possibly too costly to countenance. Recent record incursions of Chinese fighter jets into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone and increasingly aggressive rhetoric from the administration of Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) have raised fears that China might contemplate acting on a