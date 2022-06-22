A delegation led by Lithuanian Deputy Minister of Agriculture Egidijus Giedraitis is to arrive in Taiwan today for a three-day visit. It would be the second Lithuanian delegation to visit Taiwan in two weeks.
Giedraitis and the delegation comprising government officials and business representatives would attend the annual international Food Taipei show today and inaugurate the Lithuania Pavilion, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
Delegation members are to meet with Taiwanese business representatives to discuss business opportunities.
Photo: CNA
They are also to visit the Council of Agriculture, the Ministry of Health and Welfare, and the Ministry of Economic Affairs, as well as local agricultural research stations, and meet with agriculture-related businesses and associations.
The foreign ministry said that it hopes the visit will enhance agriculture-related exchanges and deepen understanding between the two sides to create a win-win solution and foster a closer partnership in agriculture.
Agricultural cooperation is an important part of bilateral exchanges with Lithuania, the foreign ministry said.
Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) on March 3 held a video conference with Lithuanian Minister of Agriculture Kestutis Navickas, during which both sides agreed to establish a dialogue mechanism to promote bilateral trade and cooperation in agricultural products.
The latest visit comes after a delegation led by Lithuanian Vice Minister of Economy and Innovation Jovita Neliupsiene visited Taiwan from June 12 to Wednesday last week.
It was the first public visit to Taiwan by a Lithuanian official at the vice minister level since Taiwan opened its representative office in Vilnius on Nov. 18 last year.
