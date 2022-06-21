People who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot can join domestic tour groups if they present a negative rapid test result taken within 48 hours before departure, the Tourism Bureau said yesterday.
The bureau revised its disease prevention guidelines for domestic tour groups, which took effect yesterday, after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) eased booster shot requirements for domestic travelers.
The CECC requirement, which was implemented on April 22, was widely criticized by travel agents, as they only had one week to adapt to the change.
Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center
Nevertheless, the vaccination rate for booster shots had reached nearly 70 percent as of Thursday last week, the bureau said, adding that the rate is almost 93 percent when accounting for the required interval between doses.
“The CECC approved the revised guidelines after considering the repercussions of the booster requirement on the tourism industry, rising vaccination rates and a slight drop in COVID-19 cases,” the bureau said.
Waiving the booster shot requirement would encourage people to travel domestically, it said, adding that travel agents must monitor tourists’ temperatures, and ensure they wear masks and disinfect their hands during the trips.
Tour guides must also not exceed capacity limits at destinations, it said.
Despite the easing of the requirement, tour guides and travelers should still get a booster shot to enhance their immunity against COVID-19, it said.
At the CECC’s news conference yesterday, Tourism Bureau Deputy Director-General Trust Lin (林信任) said that certain situations would exempt tour groups from the booster shot requirement, such as if the members of the group are all family, company employees or classmates.
People younger than 12, or those aged 12 to 17 who have received a second dose of a vaccine, or have received a second dose, but have contracted COVID-19 within three months, are also exempt.
Asked about response measures if a group member tests positive during a tour, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that a person who tests positive with a rapid test, which is verified by a doctor, would be classified as a confirmed case, but their close contacts would only include family members who live together.
If other tour group members stay in the same room or sit next to a confirmed case, they would not be identified as a close contact under current regulations, but if the local government considers such a case part of a cluster of infections, it could ask the travelers to take COVID-19 tests and isolate, he said.
EIGHT KILLED: Three of the four juvenile victims were children of the man suspected of setting the fire at the tire repair shop after a family dispute Four of the eight people killed in a fire in Hsinchu City on Wednesday night were children and the other four were adults who died while trying to rescue the children from the second floor of the burning building, the city’s Fire Bureau said yesterday. Fire Bureau First Corps commander Chang Chih-chih (張智智) told a news conference that the fire at Zheng Yi Tire Repair Shop on Dongda Road might have been intentionally set by the owner’s son, Chen Yen-hsiang (陳彥翔), who earlier had an argument with other family members. Chen allegedly bought gasoline and lit a fire near four motorcycles inside
FIFA World Cup host Qatar has corrected an online application form that listed Taiwan as part of China, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. Following the ministry’s protest on Wednesday, “Taiwan” replaced “Taiwan, Province of China” on a dropdown menu on the Web site to apply for a Hayya Card, an identification card all World Cup spectators are required to obtain, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said. “We express our appreciation to the event organizers for their swift response in making the correction and safeguarding the rights of our nation’s fans,” she added. The card also serves as an entry visa for
FIVE QUESTIONED: Customers reported faulty kits after Safeway OA Supply Co allegedly imported poor-quality versions from China and sold them as US-made products The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday banned the sale and importation of Flowflex COVID-19 rapid test kits, after 2.37 million flawed kits, allegedly made in China, entered the Taiwanese market and were sold to 13 government agencies. According to regulations, the kits should be manufactured in factories in the US, but the importer allegedly imported poor-quality kits from China illegally and sold them as US-made products, FDA section chief Fu Ying-hsien (傅映先) said. The FDA ordered that all Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Tests that were imported by Safeway OA Supply Co Ltd (大鑫資訊) be recalled and warned customers against buying or
NEW TRAVEL REGIME: The CECC advised people to stay put in between quarantine and self-disease prevention, but said that they could apply for a location change Inbound travelers who need to change locations for the four-day self-disease prevention period following their three-day quarantine must apply with their local government, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The “one person per household” principle would remain in place under the new “3+4” quarantine policy, which was implemented yesterday, the center said. More than 4,500 incoming travelers were expected yesterday, including more than 980 people who entered Taiwan in the early morning, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), the CECC’s acting spokesman and medical response division deputy head. Lo said many people had asked the CECC whether