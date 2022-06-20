Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





SOCIETY

Student numbers to fall

The nation’s number of elementary-school pupils is to drop by an average of 20,000 per year until 2037 as the country continues to grapple with a declining birthrate, a report by the Ministry of Education showed. The report, released last week, said that only 867,000 students would be enrolled in the nation’s elementary schools in 2037, a 40.5 percent decline from 2011. The number of junior-high school students is expected to fall by 8,800 per year over the next 15 years to 446,000 in 2037, it said, adding that the number of senior-high school students would drop by about 10,400 per year to 463,000 in 2037. The downward trend in the nation’s student population might be less significant in higher education, because there are more diverse student sources, the ministry said. Universities might see their freshmen enrollment numbers fall 2,900 annually to 177,000 in 2037, the report said.

MARITIME

Chinese vessel seized

A Chinese fishing vessel and its crew were detained on Saturday after illegally entering waters near the Taiwan-administered Penghu Islands, the Coast Guard Administration said. The Minhuiyu 04236 gillnetter fishing vessel was seized after being detected 12 nautical miles (22.2km) northeast of Penghu’s Mudou Island (目斗嶼), the coast guard’s 13th Patrol Area Office said in a statement. The fishing boat and its five crew members, all Chinese nationals, were taken into custody, while 30kg of fish found on board were tossed into the sea. The case is to be handled in accordance with the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例), the agency said.

CRIME

More suspects named

Two more Thai nationals have been listed as suspects in the alleged murder of a Thai couple whose bodies were found in the trunk of a car in Taoyuan on June 10, local prosecutors said yesterday. The Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office said it has passed information about the two suspects, who left Taiwan on June 11, to its counterpart in Thailand for a joint investigation. Thai police on Friday arrested another suspect who had fled to Thailand — a Thai national named Wang Ta-hsien (王大賢) — after he surrendered himself to the authorities there. Wang traveled to Thailand on June 9, Taiwanese officials said. Police said that both the victims and Wang were members of Thailand’s ethnic Chinese community and knew each other before coming to Taiwan.

ARCHEOLOGY

Artifact found in Yilan

An artifact believed to be a sacred fish-shaped metal ornament unique to the Kavalan people has been found at an excavation site at National Ilan University (NIU), the Yilan Cultural Affairs Bureau said on Saturday. The discovery was made as workers excavated a site during the construction of NIU’s College of Electronic Engineering and Computer Science’s new facilities, the bureau said. The artifact would be examined to determine its archeological value and whether it is an authentic fish-shaped ornament, it said. According to the National Cultural Heritage Database Management System, fish-shaped ornaments were an invaluable item for the wealthy and are found only in tombs. The ornaments, made from thin metal threads, were cherished by the Kavalan, and were worn on the chest or forehead, the bureau said.