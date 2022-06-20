SOCIETY
Student numbers to fall
The nation’s number of elementary-school pupils is to drop by an average of 20,000 per year until 2037 as the country continues to grapple with a declining birthrate, a report by the Ministry of Education showed. The report, released last week, said that only 867,000 students would be enrolled in the nation’s elementary schools in 2037, a 40.5 percent decline from 2011. The number of junior-high school students is expected to fall by 8,800 per year over the next 15 years to 446,000 in 2037, it said, adding that the number of senior-high school students would drop by about 10,400 per year to 463,000 in 2037. The downward trend in the nation’s student population might be less significant in higher education, because there are more diverse student sources, the ministry said. Universities might see their freshmen enrollment numbers fall 2,900 annually to 177,000 in 2037, the report said.
MARITIME
Chinese vessel seized
A Chinese fishing vessel and its crew were detained on Saturday after illegally entering waters near the Taiwan-administered Penghu Islands, the Coast Guard Administration said. The Minhuiyu 04236 gillnetter fishing vessel was seized after being detected 12 nautical miles (22.2km) northeast of Penghu’s Mudou Island (目斗嶼), the coast guard’s 13th Patrol Area Office said in a statement. The fishing boat and its five crew members, all Chinese nationals, were taken into custody, while 30kg of fish found on board were tossed into the sea. The case is to be handled in accordance with the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例), the agency said.
CRIME
More suspects named
Two more Thai nationals have been listed as suspects in the alleged murder of a Thai couple whose bodies were found in the trunk of a car in Taoyuan on June 10, local prosecutors said yesterday. The Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office said it has passed information about the two suspects, who left Taiwan on June 11, to its counterpart in Thailand for a joint investigation. Thai police on Friday arrested another suspect who had fled to Thailand — a Thai national named Wang Ta-hsien (王大賢) — after he surrendered himself to the authorities there. Wang traveled to Thailand on June 9, Taiwanese officials said. Police said that both the victims and Wang were members of Thailand’s ethnic Chinese community and knew each other before coming to Taiwan.
ARCHEOLOGY
Artifact found in Yilan
An artifact believed to be a sacred fish-shaped metal ornament unique to the Kavalan people has been found at an excavation site at National Ilan University (NIU), the Yilan Cultural Affairs Bureau said on Saturday. The discovery was made as workers excavated a site during the construction of NIU’s College of Electronic Engineering and Computer Science’s new facilities, the bureau said. The artifact would be examined to determine its archeological value and whether it is an authentic fish-shaped ornament, it said. According to the National Cultural Heritage Database Management System, fish-shaped ornaments were an invaluable item for the wealthy and are found only in tombs. The ornaments, made from thin metal threads, were cherished by the Kavalan, and were worn on the chest or forehead, the bureau said.
EIGHT KILLED: Three of the four juvenile victims were children of the man suspected of setting the fire at the tire repair shop after a family dispute Four of the eight people killed in a fire in Hsinchu City on Wednesday night were children and the other four were adults who died while trying to rescue the children from the second floor of the burning building, the city’s Fire Bureau said yesterday. Fire Bureau First Corps commander Chang Chih-chih (張智智) told a news conference that the fire at Zheng Yi Tire Repair Shop on Dongda Road might have been intentionally set by the owner’s son, Chen Yen-hsiang (陳彥翔), who earlier had an argument with other family members. Chen allegedly bought gasoline and lit a fire near four motorcycles inside
FIFA World Cup host Qatar has corrected an online application form that listed Taiwan as part of China, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. Following the ministry’s protest on Wednesday, “Taiwan” replaced “Taiwan, Province of China” on a dropdown menu on the Web site to apply for a Hayya Card, an identification card all World Cup spectators are required to obtain, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said. “We express our appreciation to the event organizers for their swift response in making the correction and safeguarding the rights of our nation’s fans,” she added. The card also serves as an entry visa for
FIVE QUESTIONED: Customers reported faulty kits after Safeway OA Supply Co allegedly imported poor-quality versions from China and sold them as US-made products The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday banned the sale and importation of Flowflex COVID-19 rapid test kits, after 2.37 million flawed kits, allegedly made in China, entered the Taiwanese market and were sold to 13 government agencies. According to regulations, the kits should be manufactured in factories in the US, but the importer allegedly imported poor-quality kits from China illegally and sold them as US-made products, FDA section chief Fu Ying-hsien (傅映先) said. The FDA ordered that all Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Tests that were imported by Safeway OA Supply Co Ltd (大鑫資訊) be recalled and warned customers against buying or
NEW TRAVEL REGIME: The CECC advised people to stay put in between quarantine and self-disease prevention, but said that they could apply for a location change Inbound travelers who need to change locations for the four-day self-disease prevention period following their three-day quarantine must apply with their local government, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The “one person per household” principle would remain in place under the new “3+4” quarantine policy, which was implemented yesterday, the center said. More than 4,500 incoming travelers were expected yesterday, including more than 980 people who entered Taiwan in the early morning, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), the CECC’s acting spokesman and medical response division deputy head. Lo said many people had asked the CECC whether