Taiwan is to take delivery of 450,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine early next month, which would be used to offer up to 900,000 shots for children aged six months to five years, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
The CECC announced the plans at an epidemic response meeting with Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), details of which were provided to the media by Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成).
CECC officials at the meeting explained their preparations for the rollout of the Moderna vaccine for children under the age of five, after regulators granted emergency use authorization to the vaccine on Friday.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices would meet in the next few days to discuss vaccination procedures, the CECC said.
The center had previously said it expects to begin the vaccine rollout for the age group in the third week of next month.
Su asked the CECC to fully explain the risks and benefits of vaccinating young children against COVID-19, so that parents can make a fully informed decision on what is right for their child.
The CECC has not said what kind of uptake it expects for the age group. As of Monday last week, 73.5 percent of children aged five to 11 had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, CECC data showed.
Separately yesterday, the CECC reported 50,561 new local COVID-19 cases and 172 deaths.
The ages of the deceased ranged from three years to over 90. Of the 172 deceased, 166 had chronic illnesses or other severe diseases, and 68 were unvaccinated, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), the CECC’s acting spokesman and medical response division deputy head.
The three-year-old boy had a pre-existing neurological disorder, he said, adding that he developed a fever of 40°C on June 7 and tested positive for COVID-19 later that day.
While being treated in an intensive care unit, doctors also found that the boy had diabetic ketoacidosis, a complication of diabetes. He passed away on Tuesday last week due to septic shock, and heart and lung failure, the CECC said.
The CECC also said that 140 previously reported COVID-19 cases had become severe, while 145 other individuals had developed moderate symptoms of the disease.
EIGHT KILLED: Three of the four juvenile victims were children of the man suspected of setting the fire at the tire repair shop after a family dispute Four of the eight people killed in a fire in Hsinchu City on Wednesday night were children and the other four were adults who died while trying to rescue the children from the second floor of the burning building, the city’s Fire Bureau said yesterday. Fire Bureau First Corps commander Chang Chih-chih (張智智) told a news conference that the fire at Zheng Yi Tire Repair Shop on Dongda Road might have been intentionally set by the owner’s son, Chen Yen-hsiang (陳彥翔), who earlier had an argument with other family members. Chen allegedly bought gasoline and lit a fire near four motorcycles inside
FIFA World Cup host Qatar has corrected an online application form that listed Taiwan as part of China, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. Following the ministry’s protest on Wednesday, “Taiwan” replaced “Taiwan, Province of China” on a dropdown menu on the Web site to apply for a Hayya Card, an identification card all World Cup spectators are required to obtain, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said. “We express our appreciation to the event organizers for their swift response in making the correction and safeguarding the rights of our nation’s fans,” she added. The card also serves as an entry visa for
FIVE QUESTIONED: Customers reported faulty kits after Safeway OA Supply Co allegedly imported poor-quality versions from China and sold them as US-made products The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday banned the sale and importation of Flowflex COVID-19 rapid test kits, after 2.37 million flawed kits, allegedly made in China, entered the Taiwanese market and were sold to 13 government agencies. According to regulations, the kits should be manufactured in factories in the US, but the importer allegedly imported poor-quality kits from China illegally and sold them as US-made products, FDA section chief Fu Ying-hsien (傅映先) said. The FDA ordered that all Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Tests that were imported by Safeway OA Supply Co Ltd (大鑫資訊) be recalled and warned customers against buying or
NEW TRAVEL REGIME: The CECC advised people to stay put in between quarantine and self-disease prevention, but said that they could apply for a location change Inbound travelers who need to change locations for the four-day self-disease prevention period following their three-day quarantine must apply with their local government, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The “one person per household” principle would remain in place under the new “3+4” quarantine policy, which was implemented yesterday, the center said. More than 4,500 incoming travelers were expected yesterday, including more than 980 people who entered Taiwan in the early morning, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), the CECC’s acting spokesman and medical response division deputy head. Lo said many people had asked the CECC whether