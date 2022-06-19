Youth envoy exchange resumes with Palau visit

By Lu Yi-hsuan and Liu Tzu-hsuan / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The International Youth Ambassador Exchange Program is to resume this year as it recruits 30 envoys to visit Palau in August, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

Department of NGO International Affairs Director-General Constance Wang (王雪虹) made the announcement at a weekly news conference.

The program is returning after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic given that border restrictions are easing in many countries and vaccination rates are increasing, Wang said.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department of NGO International Affairs Director-General Constance Wang speaks at a news conference at the ministry in Taipei on Tuesday. Photo: Lu Yi-hsuan, Taipei Times

The youth ambassador program provides young Taiwanese with opportunities to participate in international exchange activities. This year, it plans to recruit 20 young envoys with expertise in English publicity and 10 with specialties in cultural talent, Wang said.

Applications are being accepted until July 14 from Taiwanese undergraduate and graduate students under the age of 35, she said.

The youth representatives are to have opportunities to use their expertise to promote a positive image of Taiwan through meetings, studies, volunteer work and cultural diplomacy during their stay in Palau, she said.

They are also to obtain first-hand experience in government diplomacy when dealing with one of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies, Wang said.

As climate change and marine conservation are major concerns for Palau, the program encourages students who care about issues such as sustainability and environmental protection to apply, she said.

Successful applicants will be required comply with disease prevention policies in Taiwan and Palau, and are expected to have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine before applying, she said.

Application forms can be download from the ministry’s Web site at www.mofa.gov.tw, and should be sent by registered mail to the Department of NGO International Affairs by July 14.

For further information, e-mail can be sent to cjliu@mofa.gov.tw, or call (02) 2348-2017 during business hours, the ministry said.