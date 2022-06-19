New infections reach 53,707, as 181 die

CHILDREN AMONG SEVERE: A six-year-old boy was diagnosed with pneumonia and was prescribed Remdesivir, while a one-year-old developed croup and breathing problems

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan yesterday reported 53,707 new COVID-19 infections, including 64 originating overseas, and 181 deaths from the disease, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.

The deceased, ranging in age from 20 to 100, included 164 people with chronic illnesses or other severe diseases, and 127 who had not received a COVID-19 booster shot, the CECC said.

Among the 160 newly reported severe cases on Saturday were two boys, both under 7 years old with no prior underlying health issues, Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, told a news conference.

One of the boys, a six-year-old who had received one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, tested positive on June 11 and was diagnosed with pneumonia and breathing problems, Lo said.

The child is in intensive care, and is being treated with Remdesivir and steroids, Lo said.

The other boy, a one-year-old, was unvaccinated and tested positive on May 30, Lo said.

He developed a fever, croup and difficulty breathing, but has recovered and was discharged from hospital on Thursday last week, Lo said.

Of the 3,162,445 domestic cases reported in Taiwan this year, 4,797 have been classified as severe infections and 7,393 as moderate, accounting for 0.16 percent and 0.23 percent of the total respectively, CECC data showed on Friday.

All other cases were asymptomatic or mild, the CECC said.

Taichung reported the most domestic cases on Saturday, with 7,983, followed by Kaohsiung with 7,579 and New Taipei City with 6,398.

Tainan reported 5,322 cases, Taoyuan 4,611, Changhua County 4,247, Taipei 3,463, Pingtung County 2,512, Yunlin County 1,535, Miaoli County 1,320, Hsinchu County 1,243, Nantou County 1,220 and Chiayi County 1,094.

Yilan County recorded 963 cases, Hsinchu City 888, Hualien County 809, Chiayi City 752, Keelung 663, Taitung County 609, Penghu County 245, Kinmen County 162 and Lienchiang County 25.

Taiwan has recorded 3,244,453 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in early 2020, among which 3,230,651 were domestic infections.

With the 181 deaths reported yesterday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 fatalities in the country rose to 5,049.