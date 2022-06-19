Taiwan yesterday reported 53,707 new COVID-19 infections, including 64 originating overseas, and 181 deaths from the disease, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.
The deceased, ranging in age from 20 to 100, included 164 people with chronic illnesses or other severe diseases, and 127 who had not received a COVID-19 booster shot, the CECC said.
Among the 160 newly reported severe cases on Saturday were two boys, both under 7 years old with no prior underlying health issues, Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, told a news conference.
One of the boys, a six-year-old who had received one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, tested positive on June 11 and was diagnosed with pneumonia and breathing problems, Lo said.
The child is in intensive care, and is being treated with Remdesivir and steroids, Lo said.
The other boy, a one-year-old, was unvaccinated and tested positive on May 30, Lo said.
He developed a fever, croup and difficulty breathing, but has recovered and was discharged from hospital on Thursday last week, Lo said.
Of the 3,162,445 domestic cases reported in Taiwan this year, 4,797 have been classified as severe infections and 7,393 as moderate, accounting for 0.16 percent and 0.23 percent of the total respectively, CECC data showed on Friday.
All other cases were asymptomatic or mild, the CECC said.
Taichung reported the most domestic cases on Saturday, with 7,983, followed by Kaohsiung with 7,579 and New Taipei City with 6,398.
Tainan reported 5,322 cases, Taoyuan 4,611, Changhua County 4,247, Taipei 3,463, Pingtung County 2,512, Yunlin County 1,535, Miaoli County 1,320, Hsinchu County 1,243, Nantou County 1,220 and Chiayi County 1,094.
Yilan County recorded 963 cases, Hsinchu City 888, Hualien County 809, Chiayi City 752, Keelung 663, Taitung County 609, Penghu County 245, Kinmen County 162 and Lienchiang County 25.
Taiwan has recorded 3,244,453 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in early 2020, among which 3,230,651 were domestic infections.
With the 181 deaths reported yesterday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 fatalities in the country rose to 5,049.
NOT DEFENSELESS: Taiwan’s medium-range supersonic land-attack cruise missile offers an added deterrent to a potential cross-strait invasion, the legislative speaker said China should think twice about invading Taiwan, as its Yun Feng (雲峰, Cloud Peak) missile could reach Beijing, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said yesterday. You was presenting an online keynote speech on the Web forum www.taiwanus.net. He said that when he was the premier he already knew that the Cloud Peak, a medium-range supersonic land-attack cruise missile developed in Taiwan, could reach Beijing. At the time he could not talk publicly about it, but now he could, as the missile is in mass production. You was premier from Feb. 1, 2002, to Feb. 1, 2005. Taiwan is not invading China, but China should
NEW ASSERTIONS: The strait’s status as an international waterway has never been an issue in discussions until recently, raising fears of a naval confrontation, a source said During meetings with US counterparts in the past few months, Chinese military officials repeatedly said that the Taiwan Strait is not within international waters, generating concern in Washington, a person familiar with the matter said. The statement, which disputes the US interpretation of international law, has been delivered to the US government by Chinese officials on multiple occasions and at multiple levels, the person said. The US and key allies routinely send naval vessels through the waterway as part of freedom of navigation exercises, with the view that much of the strait is in international waters. China has long asserted that the
EIGHT KILLED: Three of the four juvenile victims were children of the man suspected of setting the fire at the tire repair shop after a family dispute Four of the eight people killed in a fire in Hsinchu City on Wednesday night were children and the other four were adults who died while trying to rescue the children from the second floor of the burning building, the city’s Fire Bureau said yesterday. Fire Bureau First Corps commander Chang Chih-chih (張智智) told a news conference that the fire at Zheng Yi Tire Repair Shop on Dongda Road might have been intentionally set by the owner’s son, Chen Yen-hsiang (陳彥翔), who earlier had an argument with other family members. Chen allegedly bought gasoline and lit a fire near four motorcycles inside
FIFA World Cup host Qatar has corrected an online application form that listed Taiwan as part of China, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. Following the ministry’s protest on Wednesday, “Taiwan” replaced “Taiwan, Province of China” on a dropdown menu on the Web site to apply for a Hayya Card, an identification card all World Cup spectators are required to obtain, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said. “We express our appreciation to the event organizers for their swift response in making the correction and safeguarding the rights of our nation’s fans,” she added. The card also serves as an entry visa for