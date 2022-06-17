Taiwan News Quick Take

TRAFFIC

Taipei cuts red-light periods

Taipei is to shorten the duration of red lights at 770 locations over the summer to reduce the time pedestrians and scooter riders spend in the heat, the city government said yesterday. The signal cycles are to be reduced by an average of 30 seconds between 9am and 4:30pm, from yesterday through Sept. 1, Taipei Traffic Control Center Director Wang Yao-to (王耀鐸) said. The largest reduction would be at the intersection of Tienmu E Road and the road’s Lane 107, with a 95-second cut. The city was able to shorten red-light lengths at more locations this year — up from 210 intersections last year — because of an average 7 percent drop in traffic caused by a surge in domestic COVID-19 cases in the past few months, Wang said. June, July and August are the hottest months of the year in Taipei, with average temperatures of 28.3°C, 30.1°C and 29.7°C respectively, Central Weather Bureau data showed.

POLITICS

Councilor sentenced

New Party Taipei City Councilor Pan Huai-tsung (潘懷宗) was handed a two-year prison sentence, suspended for five years, and a five-year suspension of civil rights by the Taiwan Shilin District Court on Wednesday on a charge of embezzling NT$3.3 million (US$110,980) in public funds from 2008 to 2020. Pan admitted to funneling funds allocated to pay assistants’ salaries and utility bills through figurehead accounts belonging to relatives of his office head, Chen Yu-tai (陳玉臺), the court said, adding that Pan said he used the money to serve his constituents. Councilors in the six special municipalities can hire up to eight assistants to help with policy research and serving constituents. However, the court said in a statement that it suspended Pan’s sentence on health grounds, and considering that the five-term city councilor promised to pay back NT$500,000. Pan was released after posting NT$2 million bail in January last year, before prosecutors indicted him on charges under the Anti-Corruption Act (貪污治罪條例).

ENTERTAINMENT

Line Music to fold on Aug. 1

Music streaming platform Line Music on Wednesday said that it would suspend its service in Taiwan starting on Aug. 1. The music platform, launched in July 2019, is planning to continue offering paid live concerts, background music and personalized ringtones, the company said. Monthly billing is to stop by Saturday next week, with access continuing until July 31, it said, adding that users whose plans extend beyond that day are to receive prorated refunds. The company did not provide an explanation for the move, other than to say that it is a “service transition.” Line Music has faced strong competition from other platforms, such as Spotify, KKBOX and Apple Music, and it did not attract as many subscribers as expected, a media analysis showed.

HEALTH

Fentanyl precursors listed

The Ministry of Justice has listed two chemicals used to manufacture fentanyl, a synthetic opioid painkiller, as controlled substances in response to a call by the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) to cooperate in combating the illegal manufacture of the drug. On Tuesday, the Controlled Drugs Review Committee classified Norfentanyl and tert-butyl 4-anilinopiperidine-1-carboxylate as precursor chemicals for a Schedule 4 controlled drug, the ministry said on Wednesday. It updated regulations on the drug so that they are in line with international standards, after the AIT urged Taiwan to tighten controls on fentanyl, it said.