TRAFFIC
Taipei cuts red-light periods
Taipei is to shorten the duration of red lights at 770 locations over the summer to reduce the time pedestrians and scooter riders spend in the heat, the city government said yesterday. The signal cycles are to be reduced by an average of 30 seconds between 9am and 4:30pm, from yesterday through Sept. 1, Taipei Traffic Control Center Director Wang Yao-to (王耀鐸) said. The largest reduction would be at the intersection of Tienmu E Road and the road’s Lane 107, with a 95-second cut. The city was able to shorten red-light lengths at more locations this year — up from 210 intersections last year — because of an average 7 percent drop in traffic caused by a surge in domestic COVID-19 cases in the past few months, Wang said. June, July and August are the hottest months of the year in Taipei, with average temperatures of 28.3°C, 30.1°C and 29.7°C respectively, Central Weather Bureau data showed.
POLITICS
Councilor sentenced
New Party Taipei City Councilor Pan Huai-tsung (潘懷宗) was handed a two-year prison sentence, suspended for five years, and a five-year suspension of civil rights by the Taiwan Shilin District Court on Wednesday on a charge of embezzling NT$3.3 million (US$110,980) in public funds from 2008 to 2020. Pan admitted to funneling funds allocated to pay assistants’ salaries and utility bills through figurehead accounts belonging to relatives of his office head, Chen Yu-tai (陳玉臺), the court said, adding that Pan said he used the money to serve his constituents. Councilors in the six special municipalities can hire up to eight assistants to help with policy research and serving constituents. However, the court said in a statement that it suspended Pan’s sentence on health grounds, and considering that the five-term city councilor promised to pay back NT$500,000. Pan was released after posting NT$2 million bail in January last year, before prosecutors indicted him on charges under the Anti-Corruption Act (貪污治罪條例).
ENTERTAINMENT
Line Music to fold on Aug. 1
Music streaming platform Line Music on Wednesday said that it would suspend its service in Taiwan starting on Aug. 1. The music platform, launched in July 2019, is planning to continue offering paid live concerts, background music and personalized ringtones, the company said. Monthly billing is to stop by Saturday next week, with access continuing until July 31, it said, adding that users whose plans extend beyond that day are to receive prorated refunds. The company did not provide an explanation for the move, other than to say that it is a “service transition.” Line Music has faced strong competition from other platforms, such as Spotify, KKBOX and Apple Music, and it did not attract as many subscribers as expected, a media analysis showed.
HEALTH
Fentanyl precursors listed
The Ministry of Justice has listed two chemicals used to manufacture fentanyl, a synthetic opioid painkiller, as controlled substances in response to a call by the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) to cooperate in combating the illegal manufacture of the drug. On Tuesday, the Controlled Drugs Review Committee classified Norfentanyl and tert-butyl 4-anilinopiperidine-1-carboxylate as precursor chemicals for a Schedule 4 controlled drug, the ministry said on Wednesday. It updated regulations on the drug so that they are in line with international standards, after the AIT urged Taiwan to tighten controls on fentanyl, it said.
NOT DEFENSELESS: Taiwan’s medium-range supersonic land-attack cruise missile offers an added deterrent to a potential cross-strait invasion, the legislative speaker said China should think twice about invading Taiwan, as its Yun Feng (雲峰, Cloud Peak) missile could reach Beijing, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said yesterday. You was presenting an online keynote speech on the Web forum www.taiwanus.net. He said that when he was the premier he already knew that the Cloud Peak, a medium-range supersonic land-attack cruise missile developed in Taiwan, could reach Beijing. At the time he could not talk publicly about it, but now he could, as the missile is in mass production. You was premier from Feb. 1, 2002, to Feb. 1, 2005. Taiwan is not invading China, but China should
WORTH THE BAN: Many people warned Chen of the loss of potential earnings from the Chinese market, but the Taiwan-based singer said she has benefited in other ways Taiwan-based Australian singer Kimberley Chen (陳芳語) performed part of a song banned in China at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit this week, and said her freedom as an artist was more important than having access to the Chinese market. Chen performed part of the song Fragile (玻璃心), which pokes fun at nationalistic Chinese social media users, on a small platform in a space outside the venue’s main auditorium at the end of the summit’s first day on Thursday. She also debuted a new English song, Who Says, a tune Chen said is meant to encourage people who feel persecuted. “I really hope people who
NEW ASSERTIONS: The strait’s status as an international waterway has never been an issue in discussions until recently, raising fears of a naval confrontation, a source said During meetings with US counterparts in the past few months, Chinese military officials repeatedly said that the Taiwan Strait is not within international waters, generating concern in Washington, a person familiar with the matter said. The statement, which disputes the US interpretation of international law, has been delivered to the US government by Chinese officials on multiple occasions and at multiple levels, the person said. The US and key allies routinely send naval vessels through the waterway as part of freedom of navigation exercises, with the view that much of the strait is in international waters. China has long asserted that the
THREAT FROM CHINA: To counter potential aggression by China or Russia, 67% in Japan and 77% in South Korea said that their nations should work with Washington A survey conducted by Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun and South Korea’s Hankook Ilbo showed that 73 percent of respondents believe China might take military action against Taiwan. The survey, which was released on Thursday, also asked about the relationship between Japan and South Korea, with 31 percent of respondents in Japan saying the relationship would improve, up from 14 percent last year, while 53 percent of respondents in South Korea thought the same, up from 29 percent last year. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s People Power Party has said it wants to mend the South Korea-Japan relationship. Although the percentage of respondents who expect