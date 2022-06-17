The Ministry of Health and Welfare is to pay the family of a Chiayi City resident in his 30s who died after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine the maximum compensation of NT$6 million (US$201,782) stipulated in the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program guidelines.
A panel of the program on May 26 approved six compensation claims — three related to the AstraZeneca vaccine and three to the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine — with only the family of the Chiayi man receiving the maximum amount, records of the meeting released on Wednesday showed.
It is the second time that the maximum amount was ordered to be paid to a claimant.
Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞) said the panel’s decision was based on the man’s autopsy report, which showed that he had blood clots in multiple organs and blood vessels.
The panel determined that the man had thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, a rare condition associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, said Lo, who is deputy head of the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) medical response division.
The previous NT$6 million payout, which was approved in March, was made to the family of a Taipei woman in her 50s who died after developing the same condition following vaccination with the AstraZeneca jab.
Meanwhile, the five other vaccine injury compensation claims approved at the May 26 meeting were of NT$75,000 or less.
An NT$75,000 payout was approved to a Taipei man in his 60s who sought medical attention for a swollen left arm and sore back six days after receiving the Moderna vaccine, Lo said.
Even though the swelling was found to have been caused by alcoholic myopathy, a condition caused by long-term or heavy drinking, the panel approved the claim because it occurred in the arm where the vaccine was injected and the man was hospitalized for about three weeks, Lo said.
As of Monday, 91.0 percent of those eligible in Taiwan had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, CECC data showed.
