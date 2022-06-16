China alarms US with private Taiwan Strait warnings

NEW ASSERTIONS: The strait’s status as an international waterway has never been an issue in discussions until recently, raising fears of a naval confrontation, a source said During meetings with US counterparts in the past few months, Chinese military officials repeatedly said that the Taiwan Strait is not within international waters, generating concern in Washington, a person familiar with the matter said. The statement, which disputes the US interpretation of international law, has been delivered to the US government by Chinese officials on multiple occasions and at multiple levels, the person said. The US and key allies routinely send naval vessels through the waterway as part of freedom of navigation exercises, with the view that much of the strait is in international waters. China has long asserted that the