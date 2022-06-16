People with diabetes should be allowed to use incretin earlier in their treatment process to reduce their risk of complications, as well as the burden on the National Health Insurance (NHI) system, the Formosan Diabetes Care Foundation said on Tuesday.
There are about 2.4 million people with diabetes in Taiwan, or about 11 percent of the total population. As people with diabetes often experience cerebrovascular disease, cardiovascular disease, kidney problems and other infections, most treatments focus on not only controlling blood sugar levels, but also trying to protect organs.
A long-term diabetic surnamed Chu (祝) said he did not like using medication at first, and tried to control his glycemia levels with diet and exercise, but this caused him a great deal of stress.
Listening to his doctor’s suggestion that he pay out-of-pocket for incretin injections for a year, Chu said he found that he was better able to manage his appetite, while his blood sugar levels were relatively stable.
Incretin can lower glycemic levels and control a person’s appetite, making them feel as if they are full quicker, foundation chief executive officer Lee Hung-yuan (李弘元) said, adding that these benefits enable a diabetic to establish good dietary habits, stabilize their glycemic levels and reduce the chance of complications.
Lee cited international research showing that if incretin is used earlier in the treatment process, it can decrease a diabetic’s chances of developing cardiovascular diseases by up to 62 percent.
However, under current NHI regulations, a person’s glycated hemoglobins must reach 8.5 percent and remain that way for six months, or they must have a severe cardiovascular disease for the NHI to approve an incretin prescription.
Usually, a person’s glycated hemoglobins reach 8.5 percent when they are doing very poorly, and doctors usually adjust their prescription long before they reach that level, Lee said, adding that this greatly cuts down the chances of a diabetic being treated with incretin that is paid for by the NHI.
The government should adjust the requirement to a glycated hemoglobin level of 7.5 percent, Lee said.
According to his calculations, by the third year of the adjustment, the NHI could save 23 million “points” in expenditure, or the equivalent of the total spent in the first two years for severe heart and kidney complications, he said.
By the fifth year, the NHI could save more than 124 million NHI points, Lee said.
As of 2019, one NHI point was roughly the equivalent of NT$0.9.
