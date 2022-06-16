High Court reduces trio’s sentences for spying

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





The High Court yesterday upheld a conviction against two former intelligence officers and a retired Coast Guard Administration (CGA) officer who were charged with spying for China, although their sentences were reduced.

In the retrial at the Kaohsiung branch of the Taiwan High Court, the three defendants were found guilty of breaching the National Security Act (國家安全法) after an investigation found they had shared files and photographs of Taiwan’s coastal defenses and troop deployments, the CGA’s inner workings and internal reports, as well as other highly sensitive materials.

The three accused are Tsui Yi-sheng (崔沂生), a former intelligence officer and captain at the Taiwan Garrison Command; Lee Ching-hsien (李慶賢) a former intelligence officer and lieutenant colonel at the Armed Forces Reserve Command; and Yeh Jui-chang (葉瑞璋), a former commanding officer and colonel at the CGA.

Yeh and Tsui each received a 10-month sentence, while Lee was convicted of three charges and ordered to serve three sentences of between seven and 14 months, and would have any money deemed to be payments from Chinese officials confiscated.

They can still appeal the verdict.

In the first ruling in April 2018, Tsui received a two-year, six-month sentence, Yeh received a one-year sentence, and Lee was handed a three-year, six-month sentence.

Judges agreed with the earlier ruling, saying the trio had betrayed the nation by undermining national security and obtaining classified materials to sell to China, despite the long periods over which their careers were cultivated at the military and the CGA, the court filing said.

Records showed that Tsui visited China on business after retiring in 2004, and was allegedly befriended by a Shandong Province official surnamed Zhang (張), a high-ranking Chinese State Security official in charge of regional military and intelligence agencies.

Zhang allegedly offered to pay Tsui for classified materials, and promised benefits for Tsui’s business, records showed.

Investigators said that Tsui recruited his former colleague Lee who had just retired from the intelligence-gathering division, and the two men agreed to work together to develop a spy network in Taiwan, under Zhang’s guidance.

Lee tried to recruit other retired officers and arranged for them to meet with Chinese intelligence officers in 2012 and 2013, investigators said, adding that he later told them that Zhang had paid him NT$20,000 to NT$50,000 for each meeting.

Yeh agreed to obtain materials from his friends and colleagues who still worked for the CGA, investigators said.

The trio’s efforts resulted in a large cache of materials being passed to China, including files and photographs of CGA contingency plans regarding weapons and troop deployments for Taiwan’s four main coastline defense sectors (north, central, south and east), for which Lee received the equivalent of NT$70,000, investigators found.