Taiwanese World Cup fans might be listed as Chinese

By Ben Blanchard / Reuters, TAIPEI





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday condemned organizers of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar for saying Taiwanese fans might be listed as being from China, and demanded that organizers not allow “improper political factors” to interfere in sporting events.

All World Cup ticket holders must apply for the Hayya card used to identify fans, which also serves as an entry visa for Qatar.

On Tuesday, a drop-down menu of nationalities on the application system had no listing at all for Taiwan, and a senior Qatari official said that Taiwanese were likely to be listed as being from China on the card.

The official poster for the FIFA World Cup is unveiled at Hamad International Airport in Doha yesterday. Photo: AFP

By yesterday, the online system was listing “Taiwan, Province of China,” although it did include a Republic of China flag.

Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said it was “unacceptable to belittle our country” and they were looking for organizers to make an “immediate correction of their ways.”

“The ministry again calls on the organizers of the World Cup to not allow improper political factors to interfere with simple sports activities, and tarnish sporting venues that value fair competition and emphasize the spirit of the athletes,” she said.

Organizers should let sports be sports and give fans around the world “a clean World Cup football event,” Ou added.

There was no immediate response from World Cup organizers. The Qatari government’s communication office was not immediately responding to requests for comment.

Taiwan competes at most international sporting events as “Chinese Taipei” to avoid political issues with Beijing.

It has no diplomatic relations with Qatar.

Taiwan last year crashed out in the second round of Asian qualifying for this year’s tournament, losing all eight matches.