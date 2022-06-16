CTS fined for reporting Chinese attack

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





The Chinese Television System (CTS) News and Info channel was fined NT$1 million (US$33,625) for erroneously running multiple news tickers that were created for disaster drills by the New Taipei City Fire Department, the National Communications Commission (NCC) said yesterday.

The channel at 7am on April 20 began broadcasting 11 different tickers, saying that New Taipei City was being attacked by Chinese guided missiles and several natural disasters were happening in the city, the commission said.

The channel’s news program at 9am also ran three news tickers announcing a volcanic eruption on Taipei’s Datunshan (大屯山), a hailstorm in the capital leading to serious traffic congestion and the discovery of oil in the Bashi Channel, the commission said.

News tickers aired by Chinese Television System on April 20 are pictured in a compiled screenshot. Photo: Chien Li-chung, Taipei Times

The channel was fined two times NT$500,000 for contravening Article 21 of the Radio and Television Act (廣播電視法), which bans broadcast media from producing contents that “disrupt public order or adversely affect good social customs,” the commission said, adding that the 7am ticker might have triggered anxiety among the public.

Asked why the commission did not impose the maximum fine of NT$2 million, NCC Deputy Chairman and spokesman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) said that the commission considered the severity of the offense and the channel’s past infringements.

“Members of an independent content review committee considered the two incidents on April 20 ‘very serious errors,’ but the channel had no recorded contraventions of Article 21 in the past,” Wong said. “As such, each incident was fined NT$500,000.”

CTi News was in 2020 fined NT$800,000 for a morning news caption saying that Taiwan began a six-day countdown to a nationwide lockdown, he said, adding that it was the station’s fourth breach of Article 21.

The commission also reviewed two other complaints over CTS’ performance during a weekly meeting, Wong said.

First, the channel’s midday news program on April 24 misidentifyed Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) as president, Wong said.

The NCC had asked CTS to thoroughly follow its editorial guidelines and internal quality control mechanisms, he said.

Second, the channel allegedly contravened product placement regulations when it said that it conducted exclusive interviews with Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) and Representative to Germany Shieh Jhy-wey (謝志偉), Wong said.

The channel received funding from the Overseas Community Affairs Council to produce a special program on Taiwanese expatriates, he added.

“The interviews were about Taiwan’s diplomatic ties with the US and Germany, and were very different from the Overseas Community Affairs Council’s requirement for special coverage. Although the channel voluntarily offered to interview Taiwanese ambassadors in its contract with the council, we found it difficult to ascertain a relationship of quid quo pro between the channel and the council,” Wong said.

However, Wong said the news channel should not work on assignments from CTS’ advertising department, as this would compromise their independence.

CTS’ management should honor the news ethics guidelines it signed with its news department, he said.