Resident facilities see 616 dead in 10 weeks

HIGH-RISK GROUP: Many residents are elderly people, so more antiviral drugs were being prescribed to reduce their risk of developing severe symptoms, an official said

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





A total of 616 people at residential service facilities have died from COVID-19 complications since April 1, but the prescription rate of antiviral drugs was last week increased to 86 percent in the hopes of reducing severe cases, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 66,119 new local cases.

Social and Family Affairs Administration Director Chien Hui-chuan (簡慧娟) said that, as of Sunday, 7,972 staff members and 30,420 residents at 1,485 residential service facilities had this year contracted COVID-19.

The facilities include long-term care facilities; nursing homes; psychiatric care and rehabilitation facilities; and child, juvenile, disabled or senior welfare residential facilities.

Health workers perform COVID-19 testing from a mobile testing station in Chiayi County yesterday. Photo: Wang Shan-yen, Taipei Times

Between April 1 and Sunday, 2,665 people at the facilities had experienced moderate to severe COVID-19 symptoms, and 616 among them had died, Chien said.

Most residents of residential long-term care facilities, nursing homes and senior welfare facilities are elderly people, so the prescription rate of oral antiviral drugs has been increased to hopefully reduce their risk of developing severe symptoms after infection, she said.

The prescription rate has increased from 56 percent from April 14 to May 30, to 86 percent from Monday last week to Sunday, she said.

Health workers administer COVID-19 vaccines to members of the public in Keelung yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Keelung City Government via CNA

Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, said that 66,189 new COVID-19 cases — 66,119 local and 70 imported cases, and 123 deaths — were confirmed yesterday.

It was normal for the caseload to be slightly higher than over the weekend, when there are usually fewer new cases reported, he said.

However, the number is lower than the same day last week, and the daily case count is trending downward, he said.

Cases in northern Taiwan have peaked, but central and southern Taiwan have plateaued, Chou said, adding that cases in eastern Taiwan seem to be falling.

CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said the vacancy rate of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients was 45.3 percent as of 7am yesterday.

Although the vacancy rate is lower in southern Taiwan, at 27.2 percent, there are still 483 beds available, and demand is expected to decline this week, he said.

Of the 123 people who died, 119 had underlying health conditions, 64 were aged 80 or older, while 79 did not receive a booster vaccine dose, Lo said.

No children or young people had died, but there were six men in their 40s, including two with no history of underlying health issues, he said, adding that they both died after ending the seven-day home care period.

Chou said 57,313 vaccine doses were administered on Monday, bringing the nation’s first, second and booster dose vaccination coverage to 90.97 percent, 82.36 percent and 68.26 percent respectively.

Asked to confirm whether travel agencies have proposed removing the COVID-19 restriction that domestic tour group participants must have received a booster shot, Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), who is deputy head of the CECC, said the center had received the Ministry of Transportation and Communications’ proposal, and is inclined to agree, but supplementary measures are being discussed.