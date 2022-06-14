Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





ATHLETICS

Tai earns doctorate

Taiwanese badminton star Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) yesterday received her doctoral degree from the Graduate Institute of Sports Training at University of Taipei. Tai completed her oral defense last Thursday before leaving for the Indonesia Open, which starts today. Upon receiving her master’s degree from the university in 2018, Tai pursued doctoral studies to broaden her expertise in sports science. Tai participated in part of the program through online courses while competing abroad. “No matter how hard playing sports and training is, I must not give up my school work,” she said.

JUSTICE

Seoul DUI sentence upheld

The South Korean Supreme Court on Thursday last week upheld an eight-year prison sentence against a man who was accused of causing the death of a Taiwanese student in a drunk driving accident in 2020. The man, surnamed Kim, was driving under the influence of alcohol in Seoul on Nov. 6, 2020, when he ran a red light and hit Elaine Tseng (曾以琳), a Taiwanese student at Torch Trinity Graduate University, South Korean media reported. Tseng died in the accident. The verdict on Thursday was final and cannot be appealed, which means Kim, 53, must serve eight years in prison for causing Tseng’s death, Yonhap news agency said. Tseng’s mother, Shih Yu-ching (石宇慶), said in Taiwan that her family was relieved that the Supreme Court had turned down Kim’s appeal.

RECREATION

Pets reallowed in forests

The Council of Agriculture said it would allow pets to be brought to a greater number of forest areas as of Aug. 1, although with some limitations. Following a years-long pet ban to prevent the spread of rabies, the new rule, which is to continue through July 31, 2024, allows pets to enter the Neidong (內洞), Jhihben (知本) and Chihnan (池南) national forest recreation areas in New Taipei City, Taitung County and Hualien County respectively. Pet owners can also take their animals to Danong Dafu Forest Park (大農大富平地森林園區) in Hualien County following earlier relaxation of access to Linhousilin Forest Park (林後四林平地森林園區) in Pingtung County in 2020, the council said. Visitors who wish to bring their pets need to complete an entry affidavit, and provide pet registration and rabies vaccination certificates. Pets must remain in bags, cages or carts, or controlled with a leash of up to 1.5m while in the parks, it added.

ENTERTAINMENT

Philippine freedom day

About 5,000 people on Sunday attended a concert headlined by Taiwan-based Philippine rapper Angelito Victoriano Penuaga in New Taipei City to mark the 124th anniversary of Philippine independence. The Fun Run Joint Philippine Independence and Migrant Workers’ Day Celebration, the first large-scale Philippine independence celebrations in Taiwan, began with a run followed by a hip-hop dance competition, musical performances and speeches from New Taipei City and Philippine government officials. New Taipei City Labor Affairs Department Commissioner Chen Jui-chia (陳瑞嘉), who greeted the crowd in Filipino, praised the 27,000 attendees for their contributions and hard work in the industrial and domestic caregiver sectors. In a video message shown at the event, Manila Economic and Cultural Office Chairman Wilfredo B. Fernandez called on Filipinos to unite by moving forward together in harmony.