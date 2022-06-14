ATHLETICS
Tai earns doctorate
Taiwanese badminton star Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) yesterday received her doctoral degree from the Graduate Institute of Sports Training at University of Taipei. Tai completed her oral defense last Thursday before leaving for the Indonesia Open, which starts today. Upon receiving her master’s degree from the university in 2018, Tai pursued doctoral studies to broaden her expertise in sports science. Tai participated in part of the program through online courses while competing abroad. “No matter how hard playing sports and training is, I must not give up my school work,” she said.
JUSTICE
Seoul DUI sentence upheld
The South Korean Supreme Court on Thursday last week upheld an eight-year prison sentence against a man who was accused of causing the death of a Taiwanese student in a drunk driving accident in 2020. The man, surnamed Kim, was driving under the influence of alcohol in Seoul on Nov. 6, 2020, when he ran a red light and hit Elaine Tseng (曾以琳), a Taiwanese student at Torch Trinity Graduate University, South Korean media reported. Tseng died in the accident. The verdict on Thursday was final and cannot be appealed, which means Kim, 53, must serve eight years in prison for causing Tseng’s death, Yonhap news agency said. Tseng’s mother, Shih Yu-ching (石宇慶), said in Taiwan that her family was relieved that the Supreme Court had turned down Kim’s appeal.
RECREATION
Pets reallowed in forests
The Council of Agriculture said it would allow pets to be brought to a greater number of forest areas as of Aug. 1, although with some limitations. Following a years-long pet ban to prevent the spread of rabies, the new rule, which is to continue through July 31, 2024, allows pets to enter the Neidong (內洞), Jhihben (知本) and Chihnan (池南) national forest recreation areas in New Taipei City, Taitung County and Hualien County respectively. Pet owners can also take their animals to Danong Dafu Forest Park (大農大富平地森林園區) in Hualien County following earlier relaxation of access to Linhousilin Forest Park (林後四林平地森林園區) in Pingtung County in 2020, the council said. Visitors who wish to bring their pets need to complete an entry affidavit, and provide pet registration and rabies vaccination certificates. Pets must remain in bags, cages or carts, or controlled with a leash of up to 1.5m while in the parks, it added.
ENTERTAINMENT
Philippine freedom day
About 5,000 people on Sunday attended a concert headlined by Taiwan-based Philippine rapper Angelito Victoriano Penuaga in New Taipei City to mark the 124th anniversary of Philippine independence. The Fun Run Joint Philippine Independence and Migrant Workers’ Day Celebration, the first large-scale Philippine independence celebrations in Taiwan, began with a run followed by a hip-hop dance competition, musical performances and speeches from New Taipei City and Philippine government officials. New Taipei City Labor Affairs Department Commissioner Chen Jui-chia (陳瑞嘉), who greeted the crowd in Filipino, praised the 27,000 attendees for their contributions and hard work in the industrial and domestic caregiver sectors. In a video message shown at the event, Manila Economic and Cultural Office Chairman Wilfredo B. Fernandez called on Filipinos to unite by moving forward together in harmony.
NOT DEFENSELESS: Taiwan’s medium-range supersonic land-attack cruise missile offers an added deterrent to a potential cross-strait invasion, the legislative speaker said China should think twice about invading Taiwan, as its Yun Feng (雲峰, Cloud Peak) missile could reach Beijing, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said yesterday. You was presenting an online keynote speech on the Web forum www.taiwanus.net. He said that when he was the premier he already knew that the Cloud Peak, a medium-range supersonic land-attack cruise missile developed in Taiwan, could reach Beijing. At the time he could not talk publicly about it, but now he could, as the missile is in mass production. You was premier from Feb. 1, 2002, to Feb. 1, 2005. Taiwan is not invading China, but China should
DWINDLING CLIENTELE: Tientienle, which closed its doors on June 1, would automatically lose its license if it does not resume business on July 1 The nation’s last legal brothel has closed its doors, partly due to the effects of the COVID-19 oubreak, in what could mean an end to licensed brothels in the country, local police said yesterday. Taoyuan-based Tientienle (天天樂) in March reported to police that it would close its doors on Wednesday last week, but has not applied to cancel its license, police said. If the owner of the brothel does not resume operations by July 1, the license would be automatically revoked in accordance with regulations, police said. The COVID-19 pandemic decimated business at the brothel, which saw a steady decline in clients over
TRAVEL EASING: Border controls might be relaxed before August, but priority would be given to business travelers, not tourists in the near term, the CECC said Daily new cases of COVID-19 might fall below 10,000 by the end of the month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 82,973 new local cases and 124 deaths. Yesterday’s domestic cases represented a sharp rise from Monday’s 52,992, but that could be attributed in part to the holiday effect, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the CECC, adding that the average number of cases over the four-day Dragon Boat Festival long weekend would be about 66,000. May 12 was the first time the daily caseload surpassed 60,000, he said, adding that, hopefully,
THREAT FROM CHINA: To counter potential aggression by China or Russia, 67% in Japan and 77% in South Korea said that their nations should work with Washington A survey conducted by Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun and South Korea’s Hankook Ilbo showed that 73 percent of respondents believe China might take military action against Taiwan. The survey, which was released on Thursday, also asked about the relationship between Japan and South Korea, with 31 percent of respondents in Japan saying the relationship would improve, up from 14 percent last year, while 53 percent of respondents in South Korea thought the same, up from 29 percent last year. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s People Power Party has said it wants to mend the South Korea-Japan relationship. Although the percentage of respondents who expect