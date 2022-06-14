The air force is to hold a ceremony in September to symbolically “bring home” 52 Air Force Academy cadets who were killed during World War II and buried in the US, a military source said yesterday.
On Sept. 3, Armed Forces Day, memorial plaques honoring the cadets are to be placed at the Air Force Cemetery in the Bitan (碧潭) area of New Taipei City’s Xindian District (新店), the source said, adding that a ritual to symbolize the return of the cadet’s spirits is to be part of the ceremony.
The decision to erect the memorial plaques was disclosed on Saturday by Wang Li-jen (王立楨), a retired Taiwanese aerospace engineer based in the US.
Wang wrote on Facebook that the cadets were among many who had joined the Air Force Academy in Kunming, China, during the Second Sino-Japanese War (1937-1945), which was part of the wider Pacific theater of World War II.
Some of the cadets were later sent to the US for flight training under the US Lend-Lease Act of 1941, which allowed the US president to direct war supplies and aid to Allied forces during World War II, Wang said.
The accident rate among pilots then was high, and 52 of the Air Force Academy cadets were killed in air crashes in the US between 1942 and 1946, he said.
Their bodies were buried at Fort Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso, Texas, and a plan was made for their relocation to China.
Initiation of the plan was prevented by a confluence of events, including the Chinese Civil War, he said.
The war resulted in the then-Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government of China relocating to Taiwan.
Furthermore, under US law, only the next of kin is permitted to relocate a body buried in the country, he added.
After several years of efforts by Taiwanese academic Wang Zhi-hui (汪治惠) to “bring home the spirits” of the cadets, the air force in April approved a plan to hold a symbolic burial on Sept. 3 at the Bitan military cemetery, including the installation of memorial plaques to honor the soldiers, Wang Li-jen said.
NOT DEFENSELESS: Taiwan’s medium-range supersonic land-attack cruise missile offers an added deterrent to a potential cross-strait invasion, the legislative speaker said China should think twice about invading Taiwan, as its Yun Feng (雲峰, Cloud Peak) missile could reach Beijing, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said yesterday. You was presenting an online keynote speech on the Web forum www.taiwanus.net. He said that when he was the premier he already knew that the Cloud Peak, a medium-range supersonic land-attack cruise missile developed in Taiwan, could reach Beijing. At the time he could not talk publicly about it, but now he could, as the missile is in mass production. You was premier from Feb. 1, 2002, to Feb. 1, 2005. Taiwan is not invading China, but China should
DWINDLING CLIENTELE: Tientienle, which closed its doors on June 1, would automatically lose its license if it does not resume business on July 1 The nation’s last legal brothel has closed its doors, partly due to the effects of the COVID-19 oubreak, in what could mean an end to licensed brothels in the country, local police said yesterday. Taoyuan-based Tientienle (天天樂) in March reported to police that it would close its doors on Wednesday last week, but has not applied to cancel its license, police said. If the owner of the brothel does not resume operations by July 1, the license would be automatically revoked in accordance with regulations, police said. The COVID-19 pandemic decimated business at the brothel, which saw a steady decline in clients over
TRAVEL EASING: Border controls might be relaxed before August, but priority would be given to business travelers, not tourists in the near term, the CECC said Daily new cases of COVID-19 might fall below 10,000 by the end of the month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 82,973 new local cases and 124 deaths. Yesterday’s domestic cases represented a sharp rise from Monday’s 52,992, but that could be attributed in part to the holiday effect, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the CECC, adding that the average number of cases over the four-day Dragon Boat Festival long weekend would be about 66,000. May 12 was the first time the daily caseload surpassed 60,000, he said, adding that, hopefully,
THREAT FROM CHINA: To counter potential aggression by China or Russia, 67% in Japan and 77% in South Korea said that their nations should work with Washington A survey conducted by Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun and South Korea’s Hankook Ilbo showed that 73 percent of respondents believe China might take military action against Taiwan. The survey, which was released on Thursday, also asked about the relationship between Japan and South Korea, with 31 percent of respondents in Japan saying the relationship would improve, up from 14 percent last year, while 53 percent of respondents in South Korea thought the same, up from 29 percent last year. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s People Power Party has said it wants to mend the South Korea-Japan relationship. Although the percentage of respondents who expect