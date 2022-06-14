Supermarket donating leftover produce to zoo

HEALTHY DIET: Carrefour donates leftover produce to Shou Shan Zoo every one to two weeks to give the animals a more well-balanced diet, the zoo said

Staff writer, with CNA





Supermarket chain Carrefour Taiwan has launched a new initiative to donate fruits and vegetables that have passed their sell-by date, but are still safe to eat to Shou Shan Zoo in Kaohsiung for use as animal feed.

Under the program, which started on Tuesday last week, the zoo receives donations of leftover produce from Carrefour’s Dingshan store in Kaohsiung every one to two weeks, zoo director Chuang Hsuan-chih (莊絢智) said on Sunday.

The aim is to give the animals a more well-balanced diet by offering them new types of food, including burdock root, alfalfa sprouts, red oak lettuce, baby corn and baby Chinese cabbage, Chuang said.

An African elephant named Ali enjoys food at the Shou Shan Zoo in Kaohsiung in an undated photograph. Photo provided by Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau

The animals were “very accepting” of the first batch of donated food last week, he said, with the zoo’s star tortoises trying burdock root for the first time, while the Reeves’ muntjacs and miniature donkeys both sampled alfalfa sprouts.

The donated produce was also enjoyed by the zoo’s African elephant, “Ali,” as well as by western mountain coatis, red-legged pademelons and sloths, the zoo said.

Carrefour Taiwan said the initiative was an extension of an anti-waste program it launched in 2016 to provide leftover food products to social welfare organizations.

Shou Shan Zoo is closed for renovation, but has been providing updates on its animals via social media. It is planning to reopen to the public in late September or early October.