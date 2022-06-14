New infections in central and south at peak levels

RESPIRATORY TROUBLE: A two-year-old boy had to be intubated after developing symptoms of croup and shortness of breath after being diagnosed with COVID-19

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





New COVID-19 cases in the north are steadily falling, but cases in central and southern Taiwan remain at peak levels, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 45,081 new infections and 109 deaths.

Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, said the case distribution of the new local cases and 29 imported cases is similar to those of the past few days.

The accumulated infection rate across the nation is 12.44 percent, but while new cases are steadily falling in the north, the caseloads have hit a plateau in central and southern Taiwan, he said.

Passengers wearing masks ride escalators in the Taipei MRT’s Zhongxiao-Fuxing Station yesterday. Photo: CNA

Of yesterday’s local infections, most were reported in Kaohsiung, with 7,184 cases, followed by Taichung with 6,694, New Taipei City 5,470, Taoyuan 3,971, Tainan 3,969, Changhua 3,545, Taipei 3,099 and Pingtung 1,924.

CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that 262 cases with moderate symptoms and 116 with severe symptoms were reported.

Among the 109 deceased, 105 people had underlying health conditions, 44 were unvaccinated, 66 did not receive a booster vaccine dose, and 60 were aged 80 or older, he said.

Lo said the youngest was a man in his 40s, who had alcohol use disorder and had received a booster vaccine shot.

He died of cardiovascular disease and respiratory failure six days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Among the cases with severe symptoms was a two-year-old child, who did not have underlying health conditions, developed a fever and a cough, and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 2, he said.

The boy showed symptoms of croup with a wheezing and abnormal cough the next day, and was taken to an emergency room for shortness of breath and respiratory distress on June 4, Lo said.

The boy was intubated and placed on a ventilator and admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU), where he was later treated with corticosteroids, epinephrine and remdesivir, he said, adding that the boy on Saturday was removed from intubation and the ICU, but is still hospitalized.

The child is the fifth case of a severe COVID-19 case who has croup, and three have been discharged from a hospital after recovery, he added.

Fifty severe COVID-19 cases have been reported among children this year, including 17 deaths, Lo said.

As of Sunday, 7,445 staff members and 28,048 residents at 1,474 long-term care facilities have contracted COVID-19 this year, he added.

Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), who is deputy head of the CECC, said that a regular rapid testing program would be implemented at residential long-term care facilities from the middle of the month to July 31.

The CECC is to provide rapid test kits to the facilities to test residents twice per week, he said, adding that children and adolescents aged 2 to 18 years would be tested once per week, while infants younger than 2 do not need to be tested.

Staff members should get tested at least once a week, he added.

Chen said that staff members and residents should also get tested when they experience COVID-19-related symptoms, and infants younger than 2 with symptoms should receive a polymerase chain reaction test.

People who have contracted COVID-19 within three months are exempted from the regular testing, he added.

Regarding the condition of CECC head and Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sunday and is recuperating at home, Chen Tsung-yen said the health minister has developed some common symptoms of COVID-19 and has started taking medication at the direction of a physician.